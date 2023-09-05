Foundation Season 2 Theory: Beki Used For Jumpships

Thank you FANdation for checking out our FOUNDATION Season 2 Theory. In this video, we’re going to discuss the recent confirmation that the ever-lovable Beki is NOT the secret ingredient for the first Foundation’s Whisper Ships. One of my favorite theories is based on a subplot of this season of Foundation. The people of Terminus have somehow created jump ships that are able to travel through space without the standard need for a spacer to help navigate them as they sleep through the space jump. I’ve been seeing some theories online with some people guessing that the reason that the people of Foundation were able to jump through space without the aid of spacers was possibly because Beki was somehow navigating the ship in the absence of a Spacer and was the reason why Holbor didn’t try to leave Beki behind back on Terminus when he originally took Polli’s ship a few episodes back. We see now at this moment that Holbor and Brother Constant are still able to jump without the presence of Beki as we just saw Beki fall off the top of the skyscraper Beki attacked Brother Day. Since Holbor and Brother Constant can jump without Beki on board, we have proof that Beki was not the secret ingredient that some of us thought she was.

More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in “Foundation” season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself. The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.