Gen V: Prime Video Releases New Images

Prime Video has just unveiled the official key art and character descriptions for the eagerly awaited Amazon Original series, Gen V, originating from the universe of The Boys. Set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, the show kicks off with three episodes on September 29, followed by weekly releases culminating in a grand season finale on November 3. Gen V, adding tothe perks of Prime membership, expands the horizons of The Boys’ world to Godolkin University, where aspiring superheroes train for stardom and success. Amidst the customary chaos of college life, these students face explosive challenges that test their abilities. As they chase popularity and grades, their superpowers elevate the stakes. An intriguing discovery sets the stage for them to choose their destiny: saviors or adversaries?

The ensemble cast, including Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi, brings the series to life. Gen V also welcomes guest appearances by Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, as well as familiar faces reprising their roles from The Boys, like Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne.

Showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, alongside a lineup of executive producers including Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and more, steer this captivating spinoff. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, and a team of creative minds, promising a thrilling ad