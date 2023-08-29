Jurassic Park Is Celebrating 30 Years Since Release

When Jurassic Park stomped its way onto the big screen back in July of 1993, viewers were just not ready to have their lives completely changed (For the better!). No one had seen anything of this size before, and it was also one of the first big blockbusters to really push the process of CGI forward.

Based on the book of the same name by author Michael Crichton; Paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) & Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), along with Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are selected to tour Isla Nublar, an isolated island funded by billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) that’s populated with re-created dinosaurs, events, unsurprisingly take a horrific turn as humans become the prey. Steven Spielberg’s approach to Jurassic Park is a textbook lesson when it comes to a movie that respects its source material.

There are so many truly incredible moments in Jurassic Park, so I just wanted to take this opportunity to point out just a couple of them. When Ellie and Alan first see a Brachiosaurus, you really feel their sense of awe. The moment feels as real as it possibly can be, and as a viewer, you become so excited at the notion of being able to explore this park with them.

When the tour, as I’ve already hinted, goes ridiculously wrong, we get our encounter with the T-Rex, and it’s a sequence that still sticks with many of us. You see John Hammond’s grandchildren Lex (Ariana Richards) & Tim Murphy (Joseph Mazzello) attempt to stay safe when a T-Rex throws their tour car around like a bit of trash. When this is happening, Alan does his best to distract the T-Rex. Overall, it’s a LOUD and powerful scene, that has you on the edge of your seat.

You’ve also got the legendary dino-car chase sequence with an injured Ian Malcolm in the back seat, you see that “Objects in Mirror Are Closer Than They Appear” moment, with the T-Rex crashing its way towards their car. Finally, no one can forget that classic shot of the T-Rex, as the “When Dinosaurs Ruled The Earth” banner comes crashing down in front of it, it’s simple, yet genius. One of the absolute best things about Jurassic Park, outside of the story itself, is its soundtrack. The main theme tune, composed by the legendary John Williams is so iconic, and so memorable, that I’m pretty sure it’s permanently playing in my mind. You can hear it right now, can’t you? AND, you can also see that helicopter flying towards Isla Nublar…

To conclude I’m excited to remind you that Jurassic Park is returning to cinema screens this month to celebrate its 30th anniversary. To this day it’s considered by many as the best dinosaur film ever made, and to be honest, not much within the same genre has come close to its creative level since, it’s a giganotosaurus-sized achievement, and it’s a film that’ll be played until the end of time.

There’s an endless list of reasons as to why this film is so iconic, however, can you think of some of the ones that I’ve missed? If so, just put them in the comment section below!