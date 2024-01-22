“Jurassic World 4”: The Roar Returns

Guess what? The Jurassic franchise is coming back with Jurassic World 4! That’s right, the Jurassic World films will get a 4th entry turning the trilogy into a saga! Universal, the studio behind series, has greenlit a fourth “Jurassic World,” and the pen behind the screenplay is none other than David Koepp. Koepp is the mastermind who penned the original Jurassic World script.

Koepp, the seasoned screenwriting wizard, has a résumé that includes Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible,” Tobey Maguire’s “Spider-Man,” and the legendary “Indiana Jones” films.

Now, Universal is not spilling all the beans (yet). Plot details are as scarce as a Raptor in stealth mode. Why another entry, you ask? Well, because dinosaurs equal dollars, my friends! Despite the box office roller coaster, each “Jurassic World” installment crossed the coveted billion-dollar mark globally. That’s right – billion with a “B.”

Jurassic World 4: The Franchise Continues

Hold on to your butts because Universal is dusting off the dino DNA and cooking up a brand-new storyline. Forget the Pratt and Howard era; this installment is venturing into a new era and is promising a fresh narrative. Well, it’s a “new Jurassic era.” This is a fresh start, a clean slate, a dino-tabula rasa.

Story Theories

Our best theory on what the story is about? Look no further than “Jurassic World: Dominion‘s” ending. Dinosaurs and humans coexist! The possibilities are as vast. Forget recreating old premises; this sequel could start treading uncharted dino-territory.

While you’re waiting for the dino-fest, revisit “Jurassic World: Dominion” on Peacock. It might not have earned rave reviews, but hope springs eternal for the next installment to truly explore the humans-and-dinos-together premise.

The Franchise History

The Jurassic World franchise is a blockbuster dino-extravaganza that began with the groundbreaking “Jurassic Park” in 1993, directed by Steven Spielberg. The franchise takes us on a thrilling journey of genetic experimentation gone awry, leading to the resurrection of dinosaurs in modern times.

Fast forward to the 2010s, and enter the Jurassic World trilogy. The park is open, attracting millions to witness living, breathing dinosaurs. Starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, chaos ensues as genetically modified dinosaurs wreak havoc, echoing the cautionary tales of the original.

The franchise’s latest installment, “Jurassic World: Dominion,” promises a new era, breaking away from the trilogy format. With the return of original Jurassic Park stars and a fresh narrative, it’s set to redefine the dino-blockbuster experience. The series is a colossal blend of awe-inspiring spectacle, heart-pounding action, and a timeless warning about playing with nature’s most ancient forces.