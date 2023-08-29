From android to supervillain, Michael Fassbender returns as an assassin in The Killer!

David Fincher has casually created one of the best directing portfolios in cinematic history. All of his outings are vastly different, showing that he doesn’t just need to stick to one formula to be successful. From The Social Network to Zodiac, to Seven & of course Fight Club, it’s been a monumental and diverse run. That path continues right now with The Killer!

Working with writer Andrew Kevin Walker (Seven/Fight Club) once more on a screenplay that has been adapted from a French Graphic Novel of the same name by Alexis Nolent, The Killer has been 16 years in the making, and it steers right into the darker tendencies of the David Fincher catalog. For David, this is something that he has wanted to do for a very long time. Michael Fassbender (X-Men: First Class/Steve Jobs/Prometheus) takes on the lead character, a globe-traveling assassin who has his life turned upside down when a hit goes wrong.

Tilda Swinton, Sophie Charlotte, Arliss Howard, and Charles Parnell, will also feature to cement the story of The Killer. It’ll be at the Venice Film Festival on September 3rd, followed by a limited cinematic release around October 27th, and then finally, it’ll hit Netflix on November 10th, giving movie fanatics something to watch as the year begins to come to a close. The short trailer shows a crescendo of chaotic action, with an as-expected detailed plot, that puts personality under a microscope. We are also excited to be able to share the latest poster for the movie right here, which has been released to promote its initial release at the Venice Film Festival! Looking like an assassin who is well and truly undercover, almost like he is on vacation in an episode of Mad Men, the poster painting emits an interesting sense of uncertainty with its lead character, but hey, that’s just my opinion.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are doing composition work for The Killer, and after their previous work on many other David Fincher projects, we know that it’s going to be a haunting, yet captivating listen. In the TV realm, David Fincher recently gave us Mindhunter, so with The Killer maybe we could be in for another dark plot, full of plenty of Fincher-like twists and turns.

The careers of Michael Fassbender, and David Fincher both speak for themselves, and I can’t wait to see what this epic collaboration will bring to the big, and small screen! What do you think, and what’s your favourite David Fincher movie?