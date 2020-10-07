Jurassic World 3 release date change

Jurassic World 3 is an impressive looking movie (on paper) merging the stars from the original films. Jurassic World 3 was originally targeting a sumer 2021 release. Jurassic World 3, along with many other films, is now getting a newer and later release date as announced by Universal Pictures:

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION will move from June 11, 2021, to Friday, June 10, 2022—wide. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard again star and are joined by Academy Award® winner Laura Dern, Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, who reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ian Malcolm. The film also stars an impressive international cast including Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise and, as Dr. Henry Wu, BD Wong.

Again, that’s an impressive looking cast on paper with a newer, safer, release date. We’ll see you in 2022.

[Source: Universal Pictures]