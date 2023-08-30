The Equalizer 3 Review: A Thrilling Thrashing In Sicily

We’re diving headfirst into the thrilling world of Antoine Fuqua’s “The Equalizer 3.” That’s right, Denzel Washington is back in action, and this time he’s bringing his A-game to Southern Italy. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, this latest installment delivers a new thrilling adventure, utterly breathtaking scenery, and of course, Denzel’s unbeatable charm. So, grab your popcorn, find your comfiest seat, and let’s dissect every heart-pounding moment of this cinematic rollercoaster.

The Good

Denzel Washington ? Need I say more? Denzel Washington’s presence on screen is simply magnetic. There’s something about his performance that draws us in, making us root for his character every step of the way. The man’s on-screen charisma is like a magnet for our eyeballs. Denzel’s Robert McCall is in a different stage of his life and has a different outlook on what’s important. Denzel shows this to us with small details in his performance showing us what’s new with his character. There’s a moment early in the film where McCall makes a rare mistake. Mistake? Yes, a mistake. We see how it happens and we understand why but it’s Denzel’s charisma that makes it believable. He’s still got that movie magic that makes us cheer him on, no matter what and The Equalizer 3 feels like an evolution of the character.

The narrative itself is a rollercoaster of fun, a mix of McCall’s pursuit of inner peace and his unrelenting defense of it. It’s a balance that keeps us hooked from beginning to end. From the get-go, the action hits like a sledgehammer, reminding us that Robert McCall’s (Denzel Washington) skills are as sharp as ever. The Equalizer 3 doesn’t overwhelm you or bombard you with nonstop action. This isn’t John Wick. However, the movie does arrest your attention and refuses to release it until the film ends. There’s something simply magnetic about the idea of McCall wanting to live a quieter life and then finding that in a small town. It’s almost poetic that such a bombastic killer is comfortable in such a diminutive location.

Now, can we talk about the cinematography? Yes, Let’s talk about that cinematography! Have you ever watched a movie and just had a hard time either following the action or keeping up when locations change from one place to another? They don’t do that here. The action is often intimate and up close but never is it confusing or hard to follow. The story occasionally travels from one location to another but you never feel lost or confused. The film’s use of wide shots to showcase the picturesque landscapes of Southern Italy adds a layer of visual grandeur that’s hard to ignore. Seriously, they’ve got me swooning over the picturesque landscapes of Southern Italy like it’s a travel vlog on steroids.

Italy’s basically a character too and The movie even acts as a cinematic love letter to Sicily and Italy, showcasing the breathtaking locales that might just inspire us to book a flight for our next vacation. I’m low-key wondering if this flick is secretly sponsored by their tourism board. There’s a very intimate feel to The Equalizer 3 even though this is one of the grandest stages in the franchise. Whether it’s the narrow streets or corridors of Sicily or the up close fighting, this movie feels remarkably personal in its presentation.

The Bad

Villains, we need to talk. Watching The Equalizer 3 is like watching a pro wrestler take on a gang of toddlers. It’s like watching Floyd Mayweather going up against those amateurs in exhibition matches. There are times when we see heroes come across a challenge that pushes them to new heights. The Equalizer doesn’t do that and instead positions McCall as more of a boogeyman type character, delivering his brand of justice with ease. There are moments of weakness for McCall but overall he’s a one-man wrecking crew.

Also, Dakota Fanning‘s character, Acteur, could have been given more depth. While Fanning’s performance isn’t lacking, Acteur’s impact on the story feels somewhat underwhelming. It’s like they stuck her in the background like a forgotten NPC. She’s a character that seems more like an accessory than a pivotal player and I struggle to find a meaningful impact her character has on the film.

Overall

“The Equalizer 3” wins me over completely. I’m in. I might even go back and finally watch the Queen Latifah adaptation. The Equalizer 3 outshines its predecessors and it solidifies its place as my favorite installment in the franchise. This new movie even trumps the second film, and I’m left with a hunger for more of McCall’s adventures. The film even leaves the door wide open for future stories, and I’m ready for whatever thrilling stories this franchise has planned next.