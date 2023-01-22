Scream 6 Official Trailer Puts Ghostface In A Big City With New Rules

The Scream franchise gets new life for a new generation of horror fans with a brand-new movie. After Scream 5 in 2022 reinvigorated the franchise, it doesn’t look like there’s any stopping it now. Especially seeing the new setting for the story, as revealed in the new Scream 6 official trailer. After 5 movies in the franchise, the story finally moves away from the small town of Woodsboro, which has more serious implications than we could have imagined. Check out why the new movie looks to be the most interesting of the franchise.

How Scream 5 Reinvigorated The Franchise

Scream was always a horror-slasher movie about the genre it’s in. Director Wes Craven’s genius approach to the franchise was that it would be a horror slasher movie that is aware of the tropes and subverts or leans into them at every turn. It was perfect for, not just horror fans, but for a broad audience as well. Audiences who yell at the characters for going up the stairs, instead of out of the front door, loved Scream. Because the movie itself referenced those tropes and called them out for it.

So when Scream 5 came along, it had to reference the new things in the horror genre, since the original franchise. And it was supremely successful, being very meta and referencing sequels to classic franchises, like the movie itself. So much so that interest in the Scream franchise was renewed. Leading us to the new movie, in the Scream 6 official trailer.

Scream 6 Official Trailer Moves The Characters Out Of Woodsboro

So far, every Scream movie has been set in or has returned to Woodsboro at some point. But as the Scream 6 official trailer reveals, we’re not in Woodsboro anymore. Scream 6 is set in, of all places, New York City. And the trailer immediately shows us why that is different and unique for the franchise. Aspects of small-town living, that are usually conducive to serial killing, no longer apply. The killer can’t stalked and hunt people as easily down deserted streets, given that it’s the city that doesn’t sleep. But that also makes Ghostface so much more dangerous.

As the trailer opens we see Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega) get chased down into a store full of people. While you’d think this makes them safe, you’d be wrong. Given that it’s NYC, the people are all up in Ghostface’s face— for lack of a better expression. The store owner even pulls out a shotgun to defend himself, only for Ghostface to turn it against him. None of this matters as Ghostface still gets the upper hand and tries to kill the women. It’s scary and exciting in a totally different way, which brings an entirely new set of challenges, plot points and possibilities to the franchise.

Debate Over Ghostface In Scream 6 Official Trailer

However, the Scream 6 official trailer is dividing some folks online, as they feel Ghostface using a shotgun is not true to the character from the previous instalments. The killer always stabs, only using a gun in the climax when everyone knows their identity. Sure. This is true. However, as I mentioned earlier, with the story moving out of a small town into one of the biggest metropolitan cities of the world, all bets are off.

The rules are different. The situations will be different. So of course, how the killer behaves and kills will be different. I think it’s an indication of just how unique this movie will be in the franchise, more so than anything else.

Scream 6 releases in theatres on March 10, 2023.

What did you think of the trailer for the new Scream? Are you excited, or do you feel it’s too different? Let me know in the comments below.