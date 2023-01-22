Invincible Season 2 Teaser Gets Meta With Fans’ Expectations

Invincible was one of the best new animated shows of 2021. Premiering on Amazon Prime Video, the long-awaited comic book adaptation blew everyone’s mind with its heartfelt story and brutal action. Even the animation style heralded back to Saturday morning cartoons. But with a successful season 1, fans have been anxious for any news of season 2. And with the release of a new Invincible season 2 teaser, it looks like we won’t have to wait too long. Well, hopefully not, anyways. Read on for more on the next season of Invincible.

Invincible Season 2 Teaser References The Show’s Delay

Invincible was a graphic novel series from Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. The series was so well done, that a film adaptation was in the works for a long time. The film adaptation saw Seth Rogen and producing partner Evan Goldberg attached as writers and directors. Those plans, unfortunately, never really went anywhere beyond the development stage. But a new animated series finally got made, with Rogen and Goldberg involved, and really took off! It was a great addition to adult superhero stories like Prime Video’s other original, The Boys. However, Invincible still had a twinkly-eyed, childhood wonder and optimism to it. It also subverted a lot of superhero tropes and expectations.

The voice cast was fantastic with Steven Yeun leading the way as the titular Invincible aka Mark. But also J. K. Simmons as his father, Omni Man, Sandra Oh as his mom, and a plethora of A-list talent involved. So when Invincible season 1 was such a smash hit, fans wanted season 2. Like, right away. Which is a little unreasonable given it’s an animated show, which takes significantly longer to produce than live-action. Something that the Invincible season 2 teaser reminds fans of.

Animated Shows Are A Lot Of Work Guys. Chill!

The Invincible season 2 teaser begins with Invincible and one of his foes turned friends from season 1, Allen the Alient, sharing a meal at a burger joint. After some small talk, Allen asks Invincible when the world will get more of him. To which Invincible replies that he’s been busy with writing, voice-acting, animating, colour correction and a bunch of other stuff, related to the production of his animated show. As we see all those efforts reflected on screen.

It was a meta moment when he’s basically pointing out everything involved in creating a show of this scale. Allen immediately dismisses most of this as ‘made up’, and forces Mark to provide a date. And so, Mark reveals that Invincible season 2 will premiere in late 2023. Not really specific, but at least we know that it will probably be in the second half of this year. The teaser ends with Allen revealing his inability to understand how Earth dates work.

It’s a pretty hilarious teaser, but also incredible given when you realize that they must’ve animated, written and performed this just for a teaser itself. Unlike usual teasers which are scenes from the new season, it looks like Invincible either animated this whole sequence or repurposes an existing scene with new dialogue. But the latter seems unlikely. It’s a testament to how awesome this show is. But also lets fans know that the creators are listening and giving them what they want. Within reason.

Invincible season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video in late 2023. Ish.

Are you excited for the new season of Invincible? Let me know in the comments below.