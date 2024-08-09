Jenna Ortega: Confidence of an “Average White Man”

Jenna Ortega is the kind of actress who doesn’t just play a role—she owns it, flips it upside down, and makes it her own. At just 21 years old, she’s become a powerhouse in the industry, effortlessly navigating between horror, comedy, and everything in between. Whether she’s slaying vampires in Wednesday or preparing to haunt us in the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel, Ortega’s got the kind of presence that commands attention.

From Disney Darling to Hollywood Darling

Ortega’s journey to stardom is the stuff of Hollywood dreams. She kicked off her career on Disney Channel, where she won hearts as the lead in Stuck in the Middle. But it wasn’t long before she traded in the teen comedies for more complex roles that showcased her range. Ortega’s breakthrough came with Netflix’s You, where she played Ellie Alves, a role that proved she could hold her own in a psychological thriller alongside Penn Badgley.

But it was Wednesday that truly catapulted Ortega into the spotlight. Playing the iconic Wednesday Addams, Ortega managed to bring something fresh to a character who’s been haunting our screens since the ‘90s. Ortega’s take on the stoic, cello-playing goth girl is equal parts hilarious and haunting—a perfect mix for a Tim Burton production. And it’s not just her acting that’s been making waves. Ortega’s commitment to learning the cello for the role shows just how dedicated she is to her craft. After all, when was the last time you heard of an actor learning an entire instrument just to make sure they don’t get roasted by YouTube musicians?

Channeling the Confidence of an “Average White Man”

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Ortega dropped some wisdom that might just be the secret sauce behind her unstoppable rise: she approaches everything she does with the confidence of an “average white man.” It’s a piece of advice she received from her cello instructor on the set of Wednesday, and it’s something that’s stuck with her ever since.

Ortega explained that this mindset shift was life-changing. Suddenly, all those moments of self-doubt didn’t seem so daunting. Instead of worrying about what people might think, Ortega leaned into her roles with a newfound bravado. And honestly, if it means we get more of her fearless performances, we’re all for it. Maybe she’s onto something—after all, confidence can be a game-changer, especially in an industry as cutthroat as Hollywood.

What’s Next for Ortega? More Horror, Less Romance

Ortega’s next big move? Diving even deeper into the horror genre. With Wednesday returning for a second season in 2025, fans can expect the show to lean more heavily into its horror roots. Ortega has been vocal about wanting the series to focus less on romantic storylines and more on the eerie, supernatural elements that made The Addams Family a cultural phenomenon in the first place. And with Tim Burton at the helm, you can bet Season 2 is going to be a spooky, action-packed ride.

But that’s not all—Ortega is also set to star in Beetlejuice 2, which is already generating serious buzz. If her performance in Wednesday is any indication, Ortega is going to bring some serious attitude to the role. And honestly, we can’t wait to see her go toe-to-toe with Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice.

Final Thoughts: Jenna Ortega Is Just Getting Started

Jenna Ortega is a force to be reckoned with. Whether she’s battling supernatural forces or breaking down Hollywood’s confidence barriers, she’s doing it all with a style and grace that’s hard to ignore. As she continues to take on more challenging and diverse roles, there’s no doubt she’s going to keep surprising us. So, keep an eye on this one—Ortega’s just getting started, and we’re all here for the ride.

(Source: Variety)