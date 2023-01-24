Sick: When The World Was Upside Down

Remember three years ago when the world was turned upside down because of a mysterious illness they called COVID-19? It’s something that I think most of us will remember for a long time to come. This is the premise of screenwriter Kevin Williamson’s new slasher movie, Sick. Parker and her bestie Miri decide to quarantine at her family’s lake house during the pandemic. They soon discover that they are being stalked by a killer and must fight to stay alive.

THE GOOD

I f you were a teenager/young adult in the ’90s and 2000’s you’re most likely familiar with Kevin Williamson’s work. Whether on the big screen or on TV, he is responsible for writing some of the most iconic horror movies and TV dramas of that era (Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Faculty, Dawson’s Creek, The Vampire Diaries). These were some of my favorite movies/shows so anything Williamson is a part of I’ll likely watch. He does a good job of bringing out the terror his characters are feeling and his stories are believable. His stories, although far-fetched, can actually happen. They’re not supernatural or zombie killers like Freddy Krueger or Jason Voorhies. There are people that are so out there that it’s possible for one of them to go nuts and do some crazy shit. The acting in general I thought was really good. Gideon Adlon plays Parker. She was also in The Craft: Legacy back in 2020 which got some bad reviews but I actually liked it. She’s excellent in this and I see her doing some more things in the horror genre and I’m here for it. I also found out that she is the daughter of actress Pamela Adlon, who I love!

THE BAD

Not necessarily a bad thing but it was strange to see a movie centered around the start of the COVID pandemic three years later. It’s almost spooky how many memories it brought back about that time. Remember scrambling around to find toilet paper??

OVERALL

If you’re a fan of Kevin Williamson and 90’s slashers like I am, you should definitely check this one out. Sick is currently streaming on Peacock with a premium subscription.