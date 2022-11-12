It’s Pete’s birthday. The old gang from college is throwing him a party at a mansion out in the English countryside. During what’s fully intended to be a joyful weekend reunion, Pete finds himself increasingly unnerved by his friends inside jokes and sardonic comments. As the atmosphere morphs from merely awkward straight to totally terrifying and then directly to downright surreal, Pete is pushed to his breaking point. Is he being paranoid? Or is he the butt of some perversely elaborate prank?

“ALL MY FRIENDS HATE ME” (2021): Bizarre Blend of Horror and Phobia

Film Review

by John Smistad

Mental illness has been in the news constantly in recent years. Particularly as regards senseless acts of violence and America’s abundant homeless population. The disease can be scary. Acute paranoia is among the most disturbing of its manifestations.

This self-esteem-starved guy at the center of the oddball horror offshoot “All My Friends Hate Me” invests full force in this title.

Riddled to the point of near debilitation with insatiable insecurities, poor Pete (Tom Stourton in an unusually multi-layered performance) casts a wet blanket over a weekend birthday bash his buddies regale him with at and about an English countryside mansion.

As terrifying images are conjured, heinous history is revealed and false facades are stripped bare, Pete, ultimately by way of his no-bullshit-bride-to-be, comes ‘round to life (and psyche) changing epiphany.

It all gets one hell of a lot better when you decide to embrace this guiding and so very simple slogan……

Lighten…the…fuck… UP!!

“All My Friends Hate Me” is available for rent and purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

