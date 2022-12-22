Black Adam Sequel Will NOT Release in New DCU

When Black Adam was leading up to release it came with the tagline “The Hierarchy of Power Will Change”. This was in the lead-up to the film when there were ideas for a Black Adam sequel. We had no idea how true those words were at the time but Dwayne The Rock Johnson is sharing just how true they are. We’re getting confirmation from the actor that the Black Adam sequel, like the Henry Cavill project, will not be a part of the new DCU from James Gunn and Peter Safran.

This news isn’t surprising news considering all the other recent news. Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel sequel and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman sequel aren’t moving forward either. Black Adam was the last Hail Mary for the last vestiges of the Snyderverse. The movie was a hit with fans but didn’t generate the numbers at the box office to warrant a Black Adam Sequel.

It feels like you just never wanna be the person taking a meeting at James Gunn’s office. The Black Adam sequel is no longer happening although the actor did leave a breadcrumb of hope by mentioning the multiverse. The logic is that this interpretation of the character can appear in a story in the future.

It hurts that we won’t get that Superman vs Black Adam battle. At least this news gives some clarity on what James Gunn wants to leave behind in the new DCU. Shazam 2, The Flash, Aquaman 2 and Blue Beetle are all releasing in 2023.

