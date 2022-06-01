Xolo Maridueña shows off full Blue Beetle movie costume

The Blue Beetle movie is in production for Warner Bros which is amazing news to type. The Blue Beetle should be a familiar name for fans of the Justice League as the original Blue Beetle Ted Kord. The 20-year-old Cobra Kai actor will be portraying the 2nd iteration of the character Jaime Reyes. We’re now getting some cool set photos featuring Xolo Maridueña in full costume:

The costume looks AMAZING and really is a spot-on comic adaptation onto the screen. I really like what we’re seeing with this costume and casting. I’ve always been curious about the Blue Beetle character and if I remember correctly he’s a lot like DC’s analog for Spider-Man.

Again, this costume is really awesome looking and I am now a lot more curious about this film. I wonder who will be the villain for the movie? What do you guys think of the look?

A Mexican teenager finds an alien beetle that gives him superpowered armor.

