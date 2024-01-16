Paramount Drops Bombshell on Star Trek Movie Front

Get ready, Trekkies! Paramount is beaming a new Star Trek movie into existence and the news might be surprising. Following the stellar success of the revamped Star Trek universe on TV, Paramount Pictures is boldly venturing back into the cinematic cosmos. Brace yourselves as Deadline reports that a new Star Trek movie is in the works, directed by Toby Haynes. Toby is the director behind the Trek-inspired “USS Callister” episode of Black Mirror and the acclaimed series Andor.

Now, let’s dive into the details, this isn’t just any old Star Trek movie. Paramount is shaking things up with an “origin” story set decades before J.J. Abrams’ 2009 reboot. Yep, we’re digging deep into the roots of the Star Trek universe, exploring uncharted territories of the franchise’s history. Interestingly, Seth Grahame-Smith is writing the space-faring adventure, with Abrams himself overseeing the production through his Bad Robot company. As we look for more information on the plot, this feels like this could be something wholly unique in the Star Wars franchise.

But that’s not the only movie announcement from Paramount! Something fans are noticing in the news is that Paramount is also keeping Star Trek 4 firmly on the radar. The ongoing saga of the “Kelvin-Verse” crew introduced in the 2009 film is making slow but steady progress toward becoming “the final chapter for this crew.” This project was a surprising announcement a while back with news going radio silent ever since. While the project is facing its share of challenges, including directorial shuffles and uncertainties, the Enterprise crew, featuring Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldaña, Karl Urban, John Cho, and Simon Pegg, is gearing up for one last interstellar adventure.

The road to Star Trek 4 and this final chapter has been anything but smooth. Director Matt Shakman was initially at the helm before departing the project leaving the Star Trek film floating in the vastness of uncertainty. The movie’s initial plan was for a “large tent-pole” production, but Shakman was pushing for a more modest budget with a hard sci-fi approach. It feels like Shakman’s initial idea was focusing on catering directly to the fervent fanbase.

And what about those rumors for a Tarantino touch? As Zachary Quinto aptly puts it, “The fact that anything good gets made is kind of a miracle.” Quentin Tarantino’s R-rated vision for a Star Trek movie, with its Pulp Fiction violence, sadly faded away. While the idea of a Tarantino Trek stirred excitement, the complexities of Hollywood ultimately grounded this project entirely. The journey is complicated, the future uncertain, but as Quinto wisely notes, if the stars align, we may witness one more spectacular leap into the final frontier.

So, fellow Trekkies, prepare yourselves and man your stations. Prepare yourselves as the franchise is preparing to go boldly where we haven’t gone before. Prepare for warp speed, and may the force (wrong franchise, we know) be with the brave crew of the Starship Enterprise!