Game of Thrones Show Creators Talk The First Jedi

Somewhere in the multiverse, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the genius minds behind Game of Thrones, are gifting us The First Jedi movie. Imagine this: a deep dive into the origin of the Jedi Order, the inception of lightsabers, and the grand beginnings of it all. That’s what the minds behind Game of Thrones had in mind for fans. The duo spilled the cosmic tea to The Hollywood Reporter, confirming the heartbreaking news about their scrapped Star Wars film.

Back in 2019, rumors swirled about their secret film being the holy grail – “The First Jedi.” Fast forward to the not-so-distant future, and the dream was shattered. Scheduling conflicts in 2018 led to a series of films getting the ax in 2019, leaving fans in a cosmic pit of confusion.

Yet, in the grand scheme of the story of the Force, the split seemed amicable. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy even held a glimmer of hope, wishing for Benioff and Weiss to return like Jedi on a redemption arc.

“We totally get it. It’s their company and their IP, but we weren’t the droids they were looking for,” Benioff remarked. Weiss, not one to hold back, threw sass at Rian Johnson, the director behind The Last Jedi. They had their sights set on “The First Jedi,” and Johnson’s film title “The Last Jedi” messed with their plans.

The Star Wars Movie Announcement History

Now, let’s talk about the rollercoaster that is Star Wars film announcements. Rogue Squadron, announced in 2021 with director Patty Jenkins, vanished from the release schedule. Kevin Feige’s Star Wars project, which was seen as a beacon of hope in 2019, met its untimely demise in 2023.

And then there’s Rian Johnson’s trilogy, announced in 2017 and seemingly still floating in the cosmic abyss of development. Taika Waititi’s film? Well, it’s a waiting game until around 2030, per the director’s estimates. Patience, young Padawans.

The Current Cinematic Plans

But fear not! Star Wars Celebration 2023 dropped a bomb – three new films in the works. Dave Filoni, the Jedi master behind The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, will likely spearhead movie(s) that fans assume will connect the TV shows. James Mangold, the Indiana Jones aficionado, gears up to unravel the epic beginning of The Force.

But that’s not all! Daisy Ridley is returning as Rey Skywalker, 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker for a new movie. Plus, Jon Favreau is cooking up The Mandalorian & Grogu – a new movie starring our favorite space lone wolf and cub.

And the dates are set too – May 22, 2026, December 18, 2026, and December 17, 2027. Will Disney and Lucasfilm deliver on time? Cue the dramatic music; only time will tell in this cosmic tale. May the Force be with us all!