Best TV Shows About Casinos And Gambling

It is safe to say that playing casino games is one of the most popular hobbies. Many people, young and old, love playing casino games every single day of the week. That is why it shouldn't come as a surprise that there are many great TV shows that feature casinos and gambling. Today, we are going to discuss some of the best.

Las Vegas (2003-2008)

The Las Vegas show originally followed the lives of a group of colleagues and friends who worked and lived in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main focus was on their work, but also love and sex lives. Even though their professional lives were the main theme of the show, the creators did a good job by portraying the casino life honestly.

The show also portrayed the beauty of Las Vegas and featured many famous landmarks and casinos. Sadly, the show was canceled after five seasons due to low ratings.

High Stakes Poker (2006-2011)

The High Stakes Poker TV show was a popular poker show that aired from 2006 to 2011. The show featured some of the biggest names in poker, and it was known for its high stakes games.

One of the most memorable moments from the show was when Tom Dwan won a huge pot against Phil Ivey. The pot was worth over $1 million, and it helped propel Dwan to stardom.

Another memorable moment came when Daniel Negreanu made a huge bluff against Mike Matusow. Negreanu called Matusow’s all-in bet with just a pair of deuces, and he won the hand.

High Stakes Poker was a great show for poker fans, and it will be missed.

Sneaky Pete (2015-2019)

Sneaky Pete is an American drama television series created by David Shore and Bryan Cranston. The series stars Giovanni Ribisi, Marin Ireland, Shane McRae, Libe Barer, Michael Drayer, Peter Gerety, and Margo Martindale.

The first season follows con-man Marius Josipovic (Giovanni Ribisi), who takes on the identity of his cellmate Pete Murphy in order to avoid being caught by the gangsters to whom he owes money. He moves in with Pete’s estranged family and becomes involved in their bail bond business.

The second season sees Marius trying to track down a missing woman from his past, while also dealing with the arrival of his dangerous former boss Vince Lonigan (Bryan Cranston).

The third season follows Marius as he tries to help his brother Eddie (Michael Drayer) get out of the criminal life, while also dealing with the return of Vince Lonigan.

The fourth and final season sees Marius working with the FBI to take down a powerful drug lord, while also coming to terms with his own past.

Every single one of those shows will show you what casinos and gambling are in real life.