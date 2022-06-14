Disney’s Lightyear is Beyond Good

The definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, “Lightyear” follows the legendary Space Ranger after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew.

OMG Lightyear is a fantastic movie. Lightyear opens up by skipping over expectations. Whatever you think the plot or narrative might be about is teased but tossed out early in the movie. A lot of movies try this approach but few do as good a job at the execution as Lightyear. This movie is a film about the history of the famous space ranger toy Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story franchise. Buzz is a “real” person and he’s trying to save his crew after an accident leaves them stranded in space. Pixar movies seem like they follow a formula of introducing plot and character motivations before they even show the title. We learn a lot about Buzz in the opening moments of the film. We learn about his character, his friendships, his goals, and more. This opening shows us how Buzz feels guilty that his crew is stranded and his dedication to getting them home.