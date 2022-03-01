Netflix Marvel Shows MOVING to Disney+ US

Marvel has released a new press release finally confirming what we all suspected! Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Punisher, The Defenders AND Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are all coming to Disney+. The news was confirmed with a press release today to news outlets (yeah, us too!). There’s also an announcement for new parental controls coming to the app:

MARVEL LIVE-ACTION SERIES AND UPDATED PARENTAL CONTROLS IN THE U.S. COMING TO DISNEY+ ON MARCH 16

Fan-Favorite Titles include “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage”, “Iron Fist,” “The Defenders,” “The Punisher,” and “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” Giving Fans Access to More from the Marvel Collection, All in One Place

All U.S. Subscribers will be Prompted to Set Parental Controls Using Enhanced Content Ratings and PIN Protection

BURBANK, Calif. (March 1, 2022) — On March 16, Disney+ will add more Marvel live-action series titles to its expansive content offering in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand with the addition of “Daredevil,” “Jessica Jones,” “Luke Cage,” “Iron Fist,” “The Defenders,” and “The Punisher,” plus “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” in the U.S., giving fans access to more from the Marvel collection, all in one place. With the addition of these titles, Disney+ will concurrently release an update to its Parental Controls in the U.S. that will prompt all subscribers to update their settings.

“Disney+ has served as the home for some of the most beloved brands in the industry, and the addition of these live-action shows brings more from the Marvel brand together, all in one place,” said Michael Paull, President of Disney Streaming. “We have experienced great success with an expanded content offering on Disney+ across our global markets and are excited to continue that here in the U.S. as well by offering our consumers not only great content with the new Marvel additions, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family.”

These Marvel series will also be available across all other Disney+ markets later this year.

Marvel on Disney+

The dedicated Marvel brand page on Disney+ already serves as home to the largest Marvel collection with hundreds of hours of movies and shows. This includes the Marvel Studios movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe such as “Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Panther” as well as other Marvel movie franchises like “X-Men”; Disney+ Original series like “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” “Loki,” and “Hawkeye”; animated series, including the Disney+ Original series from Marvel Studios, “What If…?”; specials and shorts, and documentaries that go behind the scenes like “Marvel Studios Assembled.”

Updates to Parental Controls in the U.S.

When opening Disney+ for the first time on or after March 16, all subscribers in the U.S. will be prompted to update their Parental Controls. This includes the option to select content ratings restrictions for each profile as well as to add a PIN to lock profiles. Those that choose to keep their settings the same will continue to enjoy Disney+ as they always have within a TV-14 content rating environment, with the option to make changes at any time under Profile settings.