Marvel’s Defenders leaving Netflix

As some of you may know Marvel television and Netflix created television shows based on Marvel characters Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist and Luke Cage. These shows were popular but under the production and distribution of Netflix and exclusive to that platform. The shows were cancelled in 2019 and we’re learning today that they’re being removed from Netflix altogether.

If you head on to Netflix now and play an episode from any of The Defenders-centric series, you’ll be met by an incredibly quick message that says: “This show is available until 1st March.”

This surprising news is pending confirmation but isn’t all that surprising. There hasn’t been any formal announcement about the shows leaving or any indication on a new streaming home for the shows. Let’s hope that info is coming soon because I sincerely doubt I’ll be able to finish Season 3 of daredevil, both season of the punisher, I’m learning Jessica Jones season 3 is a thing…

Ugh…

