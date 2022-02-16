Russell Crowe Joins Kraven the Hunter

In a move that is completely surprising, to me, is news that actor Russell Crowe has joined the Kraven movie. Kraven the Hunter is a film under development by Sony starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter.

This news is fresh off the presses courtesy of Deadline:

The Oscar winner will join Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who last year signed a multi-picture deal to play the titular antihero, with the first film slated for a Jan. 13, 2023 release. Story details, including Crowe’s role, are being kept in a cage but many of the main characters are said to be Kraven’s family members.

I can kinda see this if Russell Crowe portrays an older Kravinoff. If they decide to do a family story where Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s character is mentored by an older Kraven that can be cool. Kraven is shown to be a larger, older, person than Spider-Man in most interpretations of the character. Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s casting always had me scratching my head but this can make some sense.

But how in the Multiverse does this work? Russell Crowe is already portraying Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder in the MCU so it’s interesting that he’s in Sony’s Spider-Man films too. I’m still waiting for an explanation for the Spider-Man poster in Morbius.

This, is getting interesting…