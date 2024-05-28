28 Years Later Revs Up with All-Star Cast Racing for 2025 Release

Move over, rage zombies! Get ready for a whole new breed of post-apocalyptic chaos. “28 Years Later” is roaring back to life! This long-awaited sequel to Danny Boyle’s pulse-pounding 2002 film just snagged a release date of June 20, 2025, and trust us, the casting news is killer. Leading the charge is a dream team of actors. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, the guy behind Kick-Ass and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter, is stepping into the fray. He’ll be joined by the phenomenal Jodie Comer, who wowed us in Killing Eve. And to top it all off, the ever-intense Ralph Fiennes rounds out the trio. Talk about a cast that could outrun (or outsmart) a horde of infected!

This marks the triumphant return of director Danny Boyle, reuniting with screenwriter Alex Garland for the first time since the original. While there’s no word yet on whether Cillian Murphy, the original star, will be back (although he is on board as an executive producer!), this new crew has us amped. Remember the original “28 Days Later”? It threw a fastball at the zombie genre, showing us a terrifying world overrun by rage-infected humans. This sequel, titled “28 Years Later,” clearly jumps ahead from when we started. In fact, it jumps ahead 28 years, to be exact. What will this new world look like? Who will survive? Those are questions that will keep us up at night (with the lights on, of course).

The wait might be long, but here’s some sweet news to tide you over: “28 Years Later” is actually the first part of a planned trilogy! Writer Alex Garland spilled the beans, saying a whole trilogy idea just popped into his head. Sounds like creativity is alive and well in the world of “28 Years Later.” While Boyle will be directing the first film, reports suggest that filmmaker Nia DaCosta will take the helm for the sequels. DaCosta is no stranger to genre films, having directed the horror sequel “Candyman” and the upcoming “The Marvels.” With this kind of talent behind and in front of the camera, “28 Years Later” is poised to be an epic ride.

So, mark your calendars, horror fans! In June 2025, get ready to return to the world of the infected. Just remember, cardio really will be key this time around.

(Source: Movieweb)