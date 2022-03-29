Aaron Taylor-Johnson begins FILMING for Kraven The Hunter

Anthony Whyte Leave a comment
Kraven

Some exciting news online is that the Aaron Taylor-Johnson movie Kraven the Hunter is actively filming! These new photos look similar to prior set leaks but this features Aaron Taylor-Johnson himself.

This is likely the first of many set photos to come from the film. We see that Kraven will sport long hair throughout the movie but we still don’t know anything about the plot. I wonder if this movie takes place in the same universe as Venom?

That’s all I have for this one.

#KravenMovie #Kraventhehunter #SonySpiderman

