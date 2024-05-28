28 Years Later: Filming Begins on Latest Horror Masterpiece

Hold onto your butts, folks, because Danny Boyle is back with a vengeance. The acclaimed director has officially started filming “28 Years Later” in the north-east of England, and the excitement is palpable. With stars like Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes on board, this movie is shaping up to be a thriller of epic proportions.

“28 Years Later” is the first film in a new trilogy based on the beloved “28 Days Later” franchise. Production has kicked off in Northumberland, a region known for its stunning landscapes and now, for its post-apocalyptic vibes.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

This film isn’t just relying on its eerie atmosphere to draw you in. It boasts a stellar cast with Jodie Comer leading the charge. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes also join the fray, bringing their considerable talents to the table. And let’s not forget Cillian Murphy, the original star of “28 Days Later,” who returns as an executive producer. Murphy’s involvement ensures that the essence of the original film will be honored.

Danny Boyle directs from a screenplay by Alex Garland, the creative genius behind the original movie. Their collaboration is like peanut butter and jelly – it just works. Producing alongside Boyle and Garland are Peter Rice and Andrew Macdonald of DNA Films, along with Bernie Bellew. This dream team is set to bring another unforgettable horror experience to the screen.

What’s Happening On Set?

“28 Years Later” filming is underway in the picturesque yet haunting locales of Northumberland. The production team has managed to capture the bleak beauty of the area, perfect for a movie that explores themes of desolation and survival. There’s a brief filming hiatus planned before they gear up for Part Two, which will be directed by Nia DaCosta. This break in shooting will allow the team to refine their vision and ensure that every frame of the film is crafted to perfection.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, known for his versatile acting chops, is set to bring a new energy to the series. Fans are eager to see how he will fit into this post-apocalyptic world. And with Cillian Murphy involved in an executive producer role, there’s a palpable sense of continuity. Murphy’s character, Jim, from the original “28 Days Later,” became an instant icon in horror cinema, and his return to the franchise adds

A Look Back at the “28 Days Later” Franchise

The “28 Days Later” franchise began with the 2002 film directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland. Starring Cillian Murphy as Jim, the movie depicted a society ravaged by a deadly virus. The film was revolutionary, known for its innovative use of digital video and its haunting portrayal of a deserted London. “28 Days Later” was a critical and commercial success, leading to a sequel, “28 Weeks Later,” and now, the much-anticipated “28 Years Later.” The franchise has left an indelible mark on the zombie genre, influencing countless films and TV shows that followed.