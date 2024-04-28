28 Years Later: A Rage-Fueled Reboot Revs Up!

Buckle up rage heads! The news coming out of Hollywood is wilder than a pack of infected on a sugar rush! Remember the OG rage virus flick, 28 Days Later? Well, get ready for a whole new outbreak, a trilogy no less, courtesy of the dream team of Danny Boyle and Alex Garland.

According to Deadline, this 28 Years Later reboot ain’t messing around when it comes to casting. We’re talking serious A-listers like Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, anyone?), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (kicking butt in Bullet Train), and the legendary Ralph Fiennes (dude, have you seen him in Schindler’s List? Chills!).

Now, details about the plot are still under wraps, tighter than a hazmat suit. But for those who need a refresher, the original 28 Days Later dropped in 2002. It followed a bicycle courier (played by Cillian Murphy and major props for him being an executive producer on this reboot!) who wakes up from a coma to a world overrun by rage-infected zombies. Talk about a bad hair day, right?

This flick wasn’t just about jump scares (though, let’s be honest, it had its fair share). It explored themes of survival, hope, and the breakdown of society. Plus, that iconic soundtrack with “Blue Skies” by Coldplay? Pure genius.

The original raked in over $82 million worldwide and spawned a sequel, 28 Weeks Later, in 2007. But Boyle and Garland just dipped their toes in that one, acting as executive producers. This time, they’re back in the director and screenwriter chairs, respectively.

And get this: Sony Pictures isn’t stopping at just one movie. They’re planning to shoot two films back-to-back, with the second one directed by Nia DaCosta, the mastermind behind the critically acclaimed Candyman reboot. Now that’s some serious horror cred!

So, what does this all mean? It means we can expect a 28 Years Later trilogy packed with action, suspense, and probably some social commentary thrown in for good measure. Plus, with this all-star cast, the performances are guaranteed to be killer (pun intended).

Keep your eyes peeled for more updates, folks. This rage-fueled reboot is sure to be one heck of a ride!

(Source: Deadline)

https://www.youtube.com/WsSd6DRy2xQ