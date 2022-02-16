The Boondocks reboot WONT be on HBO Max

Aaron MacGruder’s The Boondocks was set to make a return on HBO MAX with a two-season 24-episode revival confirmed back in 2019. We’re learning that the Sony produced show will no longer be releasing on HBO Max. The show originally aired on Cartoon Network’s adult swim and starred Regina King, Charlie Murphy, John Witherspoon, Gary Anthony Williams and Jill talley.

Deadline reports: In 2019, HBO Max had given a two-season, 24-episode order to the beloved satire animated series from creator Aaron McGruder and Sony Pictures Animation. The series was set to launch in fall 2020 with a 50-minute special. HBO Max’s new Boondocks would have followed the adventures of self-proclaimed “Civil Rights Legend” Robert “Granddad” Freeman, and his two rambunctious grandsons Huey and Riley. The family has recently moved to an idyllic community in suburban Maryland only to see it taken over by the tyrannical Uncle Ruckus and his bizarre neo-fascist regime. Life under Ruckus turns out to be an everyday struggle to survive. Sony is currently evaluating other options for the project.

I’m curious about this one because the way I read that it seems like the episodes may have actually been produced for the show but Sony Pictures Animation is looking for a new distribution home. Here’s hoping we get more news on this show in the future becaue

