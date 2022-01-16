RUMOR: Disney Plus Show Echo will feature cast of Netflix Marvel shows

Anthony Whyte

There’s a popular rumor that the upcoming Disney plus show ‘Echo’ will feature the return of the Daredevil and the other Netflix MCU characters. Will this be the next time we see Charlie Cox in the MCU? Are these the same characters we saw on Netflix or are these MCU variants? Does it even matter?

