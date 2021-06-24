“The Marksman” (2021): Liam bein’ ‘im amidst Border Disorder

Synopsis

Jim (Liam Neeson) is a former Marine who lives a solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexico border. But his peaceful existence soon comes crashing down when he tries to protect a boy on the run from members of a vicious cartel.

Director: Robert Lorenz

The Good

Liam Neeson being Liam Neeson. Kicking ass on evil extreme.

Now pushin’ 70, damn dude is still doin’ damage due to the devious and dastardly.

The Bad

You don’t have to have a high-power scope to see what’s coming through most of “The Marksman”. Still, the chief bad guy got it in a way I hadn’t expected.

And I got news for y’all. That is NOT “west of Amarillo (TX)” as alleged in the scene. I know. I’ve been.

Ain’t no lush forests anywhere there, pardner.

Sighting-up Squarely at Extremists

Neeson’s character of Jim honed his expert shooting skills while serving as a marine in Vietnam. Guns have a prominent place in his life.

For a reason.

Those firing off fiery calls for firearms bans seem to have concocted their own counter reality:

Evil will then simply stop using guns.

Familiar Final Frames