Synopsis
Jim (Liam Neeson) is a former Marine who lives a solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexico border. But his peaceful existence soon comes crashing down when he tries to protect a boy on the run from members of a vicious cartel.
Director: Robert Lorenz
The Good
Liam Neeson being Liam Neeson. Kicking ass on evil extreme.
Now pushin’ 70, damn dude is still doin’ damage due to the devious and dastardly.
The Bad
You don’t have to have a high-power scope to see what’s coming through most of “The Marksman”. Still, the chief bad guy got it in a way I hadn’t expected.
And I got news for y’all. That is NOT “west of Amarillo (TX)” as alleged in the scene. I know. I’ve been.
Ain’t no lush forests anywhere there, pardner.
Sighting-up Squarely at Extremists
Neeson’s character of Jim honed his expert shooting skills while serving as a marine in Vietnam. Guns have a prominent place in his life.
For a reason.
Those firing off fiery calls for firearms bans seem to have concocted their own counter reality:
Evil will then simply stop using guns.
Familiar Final Frames
“The Graduate”. “Midnight Cowboy”.
We may now add “The Marksman” to the list of those flicks with fatalistic finales filmed aboard a bus.
Overall
The key takeaway from this action crime drama is the ruthless reminder of how fucked up the US-Mexico border crisis is. And how the innocent continue to serve as pitiless, preyed upon pawns of governments too sickeningly self-absorbed and incredulously incompetent to fix it.
To be crystal clear from one on the north side, do something Biden/Harris!
Just once.
I invite you to enjoy all of my eclectic film reviews as “The Quick Flick Critic”, continually updated at https://thequickflickcritic.blogspot.com
"The Marksman" (2021): Liam bein' 'im amidst Border Disorder
Overall
- Acting - 6.25/106.3/10
- Cinematography - 5.75/105.8/10
- Plot/Screenplay - 5/105/10
- Setting/Theme - 6/106/10
User Review( votes)
"The Marksman" (2021): Liam bein' 'im amidst Border Disorder
The key takeaway from this action crime drama is the ruthless reminder of how fucked up the US-Mexico border crisis is. And how the innocent continue to serve as pitiless, preyed upon pawns of governments too sickeningly self-absorbed and incredulously incompetent to fix it.