The Correct Opinion Episode 05

For those keeping up, we’re up to our 5th(!) Episode of The Correct Opinion Podcast/show. In the newest installment E-Man and I discuss the following all-important topics:

  • Can AMC Survive 2021 and does the GME craze help?
  • Is The Little Things Denzel’s worst movie? Will Judas and the Black Messiah be well-received?
  • HBO Max’s Upcoming Releases are Godzilla vs Kong, Mortal Kombat, and Suicide Squad. Should we be excited for these movies and their releases??

Check them out below:

The Correct Opinion Episode 05 Part 1: Can AMC Survive 2021 and does the GME craze help?

Can AMC Survive 2021? Does the GME stock frenzy help or hurt?

The Correct Opinion Episode 05 Part 2: Is The Little Things Denzel’s worst movie? Will Judas and the Black Messiah be well-received?

The Correct Opinion Episode 05 Part 03: HBO MAX Releases Godzilla vs King Kong, Mortal Kombat, Suicide Squad

