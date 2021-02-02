The Correct Opinion Episode 05

For those keeping up, we’re up to our 5th(!) Episode of The Correct Opinion Podcast/show. In the newest installment E-Man and I discuss the following all-important topics:

Can AMC Survive 2021 and does the GME craze help?

Is The Little Things Denzel’s worst movie? Will Judas and the Black Messiah be well-received?

HBO Max’s Upcoming Releases are Godzilla vs Kong, Mortal Kombat, and Suicide Squad. Should we be excited for these movies and their releases??

Check them out below:

