‘National Cinema Day’ Will Offer $3 Movie Tickets In Over 3,000 Theaters

The Cinema Foundation has announced that September 3rd, 2022 will be ‘National Cinema Day’ where movie tickets will only cost $3. Since the pandemic hit, the way we watch movies has changed. For better or for worse, many people are seeking out streaming media as their source of entertainment. Many studios have adapted, bringing first-release films to HBO Max and Disney Plus. However, in recent months, movie fans are slowly turning back to the theater.

Back in December of 2021, was when people finally started coming back out and seeing movies again. Sure, there were some that braved the theater before then, but it was the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home that really brought people back to the theater. The Sony/Marvel tentpole film proved that people still want to visit the theater and grossed $1.89 billion worldwide. More and more studios are releasing exclusively to theaters and the box office has somewhat recovered after 22 months of hardship that was the pandemic. Moving forward, It seems like things are finally getting back to normal and people can enjoy the one-of-a-kind experience you only get at the theater.

The Cinema Foundation recently announced that September 3rd, 2022 will be ‘National Cinema Day’, which will be the Saturday before Labor Day. On this day tickets will only cost $3 with over 3,000 theaters and over 30,000 screens participating. Chains like AMC and Regal Cinemas will be participating as well as most major studios. Labor Day isn’t usually the best weekend for the box office, so this will help get people to the theater. As of now, ‘National Cinema Day’ is a trial run, but if it goes well, it could become an annual event in the future.

I think this is a great idea. People need to experience the theater in all its glory and reduced prices will certainly help. Most of the money theaters make isn’t from box office sales, it’s from concessions. So, this National Cinema Day is a great way to get people to spend more money on concessions. This also comes at a good time for companies like Cineworld, which are currently seeking to file bankruptcy. This past weekend was also one of the worst box office grosses of the year, so hopefully, the event will help them bounce back. On the whole, I think it’s great that The Cinema Foundation organized this event and got all these companies on board. Hopefully, ‘National Cinema Day’ becomes an annual event that we can look forward to every year. Make sure you catch ‘National Cinema Day’ on September 3rd, 2022.