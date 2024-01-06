Top Ten Shows Releasing This January

2024 looks promising when it comes to cinema. And to kick it off, here are 10 shows ready to be streamed this January. Here’s a list of the top 10 of those, that are worthy of our attention.

1. Griselda (Netflix)

Sofia Vergara is coming on January 25th, dressed as Griselda Blanco, aka the Cocaine Godmother, who once ruled the Miami drug dealings in the late 1970s. The Netflix mini-series is full of suspense, thrill, and action, revolving around the titular protagonist.

2. The Brothers Son (Netflix)

Premiered on 4th January 2024, The Brothers Sun is a gangster series, with a layer of comedy and action. Watch the series unfold as a brother finds out about the gangster background of his family and how he has to take the reins in the gangster world.

3. Expats (Prime Video)

Adapted from Janice Y.K. Lee’s novel The Expatriates, The Expats follows stories of different people in the expatriate community, navigating their way in a foreign place and sharing their experiences. Starring Nicole Kidman, Jack Huston, Sarayu Blue, and more, The Expats is coming out on January 26th.

4. Echo (Disney+)

Featuring Alaqua Cox, Devery Jacobs, and Zahn McClarnon, Disney+ is bringing Echo to screens. It follows the story of the tainted Maya Lopez, after Hawkeye (2021), as she comes back to her hometown and finds the true meaning of community, family, and togetherness.

5. Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)

Releasing on 26th January, Masters of the Air follows the struggles, kinships, and sacrifices of American airborne soldiers while fighting against German troops in World War 2. Watch Austin Butler, Callum Turner, and Anthony Boyle grace our screens in this much-awaited series.

6. Fool Me Once (Netflix)

Fool Me Once is the adaptation of Harlan Coben’s novel of the same name. It follows the mysterious death (?) of a woman’s husband, who questions her sanity when she starts seeing him before things turn dark.

7. True Detective: Night Country (HBO/MAX)

The job of a detective isn’t a cake walk and True Detective: Night Country is a drama series. Picking up from its name, the show is smothered in suspense and thrill, that uncovers dark secrets about different police officers, as they solve case after case.

8. Ted (Peacock)

The Ted miniseries is coming to screens on 11th January. The show revolves around the life of the walking-talking bear, living life with the Bennett family. Ted comes across real human troubles as he trudges day through day. A breath of fresh air amidst all that violent content that deserves your consideration to get a place on your January watchlist.

9. Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale (AMC)

Sanctuary: a Witch’s Tale uncovers the well-hidden secret of witches living with humans. Things get suspiciously eerie when a famous rugby player is found dead. The first episode of the series was released on 4th January so go check this out!

10. Criminal Record (Apple TV+)

The power dynamic of a fresh and seasoned detective comes to a head-on collision as an unknown phone call brings a cold murder case back into the headlines. Will the detectives be able to work together or will animosity get the best of both? Find out on 10th January.

Overall, these shows cater to different genres and there might just be something for everyone in this list. Let us know which one of these you’re most excited about in the comments below.