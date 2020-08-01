Nowadays we are watching a lot of TV news. Wouldn’t you rather watch the film biographies of celebs who have made the news? Let’s explore the below three films in detail. What really happened and how?

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich | Netflix | 2020

The Full Story on Jeffrey Epstein Revealed. From Lisa Bryant, Academy Award Nominee Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes), and Best-Selling Author James Patterson the four-part docuseries JEFFREY EPSTEIN: FILTHY RICH only on Netflix, May 27.

O.J. Made in America | 2016

[IMDB]

O.J.: Made in America is the defining cultural tale of modern America – a saga of race, celebrity, media, violence, and the criminal justice system.

THE SOCIAL NETWORK – Official Trailer (HD) | 2010

[IMDB]

David Fincher’s The Social Network is the stunning tale of a new breed of cultural insurgent: a punk genius who sparked a revolution and changed the face of human interaction for a generation, and perhaps forever. Shot through with emotional brutality and unexpected humor, this superbly crafted film chronicles the formation of Facebook and the battles over ownership that followed upon the website’s unfathomable success.