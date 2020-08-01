What type of wireless headphones are best for movies watching?

Best wireless headphones for movie watching

When choosing headphones for movies and series watching, you should opt for the ones that are the most comfortable and deliver the most impeccable sound. Devices differ in their construction and characteristics, while their price has become a secondary factor lately. Today it is quite possible to buy a decent gadget at a moderate or low price. Here are the three popular types of headphones that you will most likely need to choose from when buying a new pair.

Over-the-ear devices are bulky and have a chord. They fully cover your auricles, securing outstanding noise isolation and superb sound characteristics. Among all the types of headphones, this one suits best for movie watching because it fully disconnects spectators from the outer world.

On-ear models are more compact if compared to the former type and cover only a part of the auricle. Due to such a construction, their sound characteristics and noise isolation remain mediocre. Choose them to be able to pay attention to the surrounding life.

In-ear models are also known as earbuds. They are light, compact, and you insert them directly into the ear canal. The early generations of earbuds had two major drawbacks: poor sound characteristics combined with inefficient noise protection. Thanks to enhanced ergonomics and advanced drivers, modern models have largely overcome these shortcomings. However, they are better suited for fitness, jogging, and walking rather than watching movies.

Three Best Headphones for Movie Watching

Here are three models that belong to diverse price categories and deserve your attention.

Under $100

Treblab Z2 stand out from the rest due to their 35-hours playtime, plus 3 hours in charge. They connect to all Android and iOS gadgets with the help of a Bluetooth 5.0 chip. Thanks to the T-Quiet active noise-canceling spectators can fully concentrate on the movie. Neodymium-backed 40mm speakers in combination with Advanced Sound 2.0 Technology allow you to enjoy each word and note of music to the max. High-end, ultra-soft materials guarantee a custom fit to the natural shape of the ear and create supreme comfort. Treblab Z2 have the full right to be praised as the best Bluetooth headphones under 100 dollars.

Under $250

Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC provide excellent noise isolation. If someone enters the room when you are watching a movie, you will hardly notice it. This model can work in either wired or wireless mode, which tells on its battery life: the maximum is 25 hours, but if you enable Bluetooth and noise canceling option, it will reduce to 19 hours. The sound characteristics are stunning, and you will feel comfortable in these headphones even if you binge-watch Netflix series during all the weekend.

Under $500

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3 have only one drawback: they are a bit costly. In all the other aspects, they are amazing. Their killer feature is their adaptive noise cancellation. If you wear this model during a flight and a baby is crying next to you, it won’t bother you too much. Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3 are compatible with Alexa voice assistant, but if you prefer manual manipulations to voice command, the touch control of the device is intuitive and responsive. The battery lasts for 30 hours. When you finish watching you can fold these headphones to store them conveniently.

Conclusion

Among all the above-listed options, Treblab Z2 offers the best value for money. During a blind test, you would hardly notice its difference from the pricier counterparts, and its playtime reaches for as long as 35 hours. This model provides superb sound characteristics plus outstanding comfort and will guarantee you a top-notch movie-watching experience.