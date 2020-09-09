It is that time of year when kids are heading back to school. Education gives us a knowledge of the world around us and changes it into something better. It develops in us a perspective of looking at life. Education, politics, & film work together in helping us build opinions and have points of view on things in life weather good, bad, or ugly. Below are our favorite films that teach us education, politics, and film artistry.

Uncorked | Netflix | 2020

Elijah (Mamoudou Athie) must find a way to balance his dream of becoming a master sommelier with his father’s expectations for him to carry on the family’s popular Memphis barbeque joint. Starring Mamoudou Athie, Courtney B. Vance, and Niecy Nash. Written and Directed by Prentice Penny. Only on Netflix, March 27.

Bad Education | HBO Max | 2020

A Long Island school superintendent and his assistant are credited with bringing the district unprecedented prestige. Frank is a master of positive messaging, whether before an audience of community leaders or in an office with a concerned student or parent. That changes when a student reporter uncovers an embezzlement scheme of epic proportions, prompting Frank to devise an elaborate cover-up.

He Named Me Malala | Amazon Prime | 2015

HE NAMED ME MALALA is an intimate portrait of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai, who is targeted by the Taliban. After becoming severely wounded by a gunshot when returning home on her school bus in Pakistan’s Swat Valley, the then 15-year-old was singled out for advocating for girls’ education. The attack on her sparked an outcry from supporters around the world. She miraculously survived and is now a leading campaigner for girls’ education globally as co-founder of the Malala Fund.

Want more…..?

Check out Elliot’s article about teaching literacy through film!