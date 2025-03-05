Daredevil: Born Again Review – A Bloody Punch The MCU Needed

In Marvel Television’s “Daredevil: Born Again,” Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The Good:

The fight scenes in Daredevil: Born Again are brutal in the best way possible. Every punch lands with weight, every battle feels earned, and the choreography is top-tier. The cinematography takes it to another level, with seamless long takes that throw you right into the action. Daredevil’s fights with Muse were some of the best, showcasing raw brutality that never felt watered down.

The performances were outstanding across the board. Vincent D’Onofrio was absolutely terrifying as Wilson Fisk. His grotesque violence and sheer presence made it impossible to look away. Charlie Cox delivered one of his most complex portrayals of Matt Murdock yet, balancing his vulnerability with the weight of being Daredevil. Together, Cox and D’Onofrio excel with their on-screen chemistry. You can always feel the tension when both of them confront each other. Michael Gandolfini brought a lot to his role as well, making his character arc surprisingly compelling.

One of the best things about Daredevil: Born Again was its deep dive into vigilante justice. The way the show explored police corruption and how it ties into the idea of being a vigilante made for some of the most intriguing storytelling. Fisk and Murdock were portrayed as two sides of the same coin, and their constant back-and-forth was gripping. The courtroom drama was another highlight, giving us some sharp critiques of the justice system while keeping the stakes high. And Fisk’s rise to power? Let’s just say there were some eerie parallels to real-world politics that made his character hit even harder.

The cameos were another major win. The best one, without a doubt, was The Punisher. Jon Bernthal didn’t hold back, and every second of his screen time made me want to see even more of Frank Castle in the MCU.

The Bad:

For all the great cameos, some of them felt way too short. Certain characters had so much potential to make a bigger impact, but they were barely around long enough to matter. Some appearances felt like they were just there for fan service rather than adding to the story. Episode 5, in particular, felt like filler and slowed the show’s momentum.

The biggest letdown? We barely see Daredevil in costume. Across nine episodes, Matt suits up maybe a handful of times. While the story makes sense of it, it still felt like a missed opportunity. At times, it felt more like Matt Murdock: Law & Order than Daredevil: Born Again.

The Verdict:

Daredevil: Born Again is exactly the kind of storytelling the MCU has been missing—gritty, violent, and character-driven. It continues the tone and energy of the original Netflix series and proves that mature storytelling still has a place in Marvel’s universe. While it could’ve used more Daredevil in costume and some cameos felt underused, the show still delivers some of the best action, performances, and character work we’ve seen from Marvel in years. Marvel finally got it right with Daredevil: Born Again. Now, let’s just hope they keep this momentum going.

Director: Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, David Boyd

Writer(s): Dario Scardapane

Stars: Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Michael Gandolfini, Jon Bernthal

