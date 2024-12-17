Director: Barry Jenkins
Writer(s): Linda Woolverton, Irene Mecchi, Jonathan Roberts
Stars: Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
Mufasa: The Lion King comes to theaters December 20th, 2024. Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!
Mufasa: The Lion King Review - The King Is Here
-
Acting - 7/10
7/10
-
Cinematography/Visual Effects - 7/10
7/10
-
Plot/Screenplay - 8/10
8/10
-
Setting/Theme - 8/10
8/10
-
Watchability - 8/10
8/10
-
Rewatchability - 7/10
7/10
Overall
7.5/10
7.5/10
User Review( votes)
Share this Story