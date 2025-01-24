One of Them Days Review: A Zany Female Buddy Comedy

Lawrence Lamont’s One of Them Days marks a vibrant and chaotic entry into the female buddy comedy genre, bolstered by a witty screenplay by Syreeta Singleton and standout performances from Keke Palmer and SZA. The film captures the essence of millennial struggles and friendship dynamics while offering a humorous exploration of absurd misadventures. Though it stumbles in places, the overall charm and energy make it a fun, albeit imperfect, ride.

A Wild Premise:

The story kicks off with Dreux Jones (Keke Palmer), a sharp-witted waitress, and Alyssa (SZA), an aspiring artist with a penchant for impulsive decisions. The two best friends find themselves in a financial crisis when their rent money mysteriously vanishes, setting off a chain of increasingly ludicrous events as they attempt to gather $1,500 to stave off eviction. The ensuing chaos, involving questionable blood donations, sneaker theft, and a social media-fueled art gallery, is both hilariously unpredictable and deeply rooted in their desperation—a situation many viewers can empathize with.

While the plot leans heavily into comedic absurdity, it cleverly balances the humor with moments of genuine emotion, particularly when exploring the women’s evolving friendship and their resilience in the face of mounting setbacks.

Keke Palmer and SZA’s Chemistry Shines:

Keke Palmer proves once again why she is a powerhouse performer, infusing Dreux with sharp comedic timing, boundless charisma, and emotional depth. Palmer deftly navigates the character’s blend of ambition and vulnerability, creating a protagonist audiences can root for.

SZA, in her feature film debut, impresses as Alyssa, bringing a quirky, free-spirited charm to the role. While her inexperience in acting occasionally peeks through, SZA’s natural charisma and chemistry with Palmer carry her performance, making her an enjoyable presence on screen. Together, the duo exudes a believable and infectious camaraderie that anchors the film.

Supporting Cast Adds Flavor:

The supporting cast is filled with memorable characters who add to the film’s humor and chaos. Vanessa Bell Calloway shines as Dreux’s no-nonsense mother, Mama Ruth, while Keyla Monterroso Mejia and Maude Apatow provide comic relief in smaller but impactful roles. Notably, Maude Apatow’s Bethany, a chipper social media influencer, brings levity and serves as a clever commentary on the gig economy and influencer culture.

A Frenzied and Stylish Direction:

Lawrence Lamont’s direction brings a frenetic energy that complements the film’s wild narrative. The pacing is brisk, keeping the audience engaged as the story unfolds through a series of increasingly outlandish scenarios. The vibrant cinematography and colorful production design reflect the chaotic and vibrant lives of the protagonists, while the eclectic soundtrack—featuring tracks by SZA herself—adds a lively and modern feel to the film.

However, the breakneck pacing occasionally works against the film, as some plot points and character arcs feel underdeveloped. Certain scenes could have benefited from more breathing room to allow the emotional beats to resonate more fully.

Humor with Heart:

The screenplay by Syreeta Singleton is packed with sharp dialogue and comedic moments, ranging from witty banter to physical humor. Despite its zany tone, the film never loses sight of its emotional core, exploring themes of loyalty, ambition, and the challenges of adulthood.

One of the film’s strengths lies in its portrayal of the protagonists’ friendship, which feels authentic and multidimensional. Their arguments and reconciliations are grounded in relatable emotions, making their bond all the more endearing.

Where It Falters:

While One of Them Days succeeds in delivering laughs and heart, it is not without flaws. The plot’s reliance on increasingly improbable coincidences can strain credibility, even within the comedic genre. Additionally, the resolution of certain storylines—particularly those involving the antagonistic landlord and King Lolo—feels rushed and overly convenient.

SZA’s performance, while charismatic, occasionally lacks the nuance needed to fully capture Alyssa’s emotional journey. Nonetheless, her chemistry with Palmer compensates for these moments, keeping the audience invested in their shared story.

A Celebration of Resilience:

Beyond its comedic antics, One of Them Days is a celebration of resilience and resourcefulness. Dreux and Alyssa’s determination to overcome their obstacles, even when faced with absurd challenges, is both inspiring and empowering. The film also offers subtle commentary on economic struggles and societal pressures, grounding its humor in real-world issues.

Overall:

One of Them Days is an energetic and entertaining female buddy comedy that thrives on the chemistry between its leads and its mix of humor and heart. While it occasionally stumbles in its execution and pacing, the film’s charm and relatable themes make it a worthwhile watch. Lawrence Lamont’s direction, combined with Keke Palmer’s standout performance and SZA’s promising debut, ensures that the film leaves a lasting impression.

Acting - 8/10 8/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 6.5/10 6.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 7/10 7/10

Setting/Theme - 7/10 7/10

Watchability - 8/10 8/10

Rewatchability - 6.5/10 6.5/10 Overall 7.2/10 7.2/10