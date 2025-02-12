Captain America: Brave New World Review: Pulling Political Punches

Captain America: Brave New World follows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as he fully steps into the role of Captain America. After the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam grapples with what it truly means to carry the mantle in a world where the Avengers are no longer active, and he isn’t a super soldier like Steve Rogers. The story kicks off when Sam meets with the newly elected U.S. President, Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (played by Harrison Ford), and finds himself caught in an international incident tied to a dangerous global conspiracy. Sam must uncover the mastermind behind the plot while facing threats that challenge his leadership and beliefs.

The Good:

The acting is easily the film’s strongest point. Anthony Mackie gives one of the best leading performances of his career, fully embracing Sam Wilson’s evolution. He’s confident, determined, and commands the screen in a way that finally feels like his Captain America moment. The supporting cast is exceptional. Harrison Ford brings a layered performance as President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, showcasing a man grappling with power and morality.

Carl Lumbly delivers a heartfelt emotional scene that hits the right notes, while Giancarlo Esposito does what he does best—playing a menacing, intelligent villain with ease. His clashes with Sam, especially during the intense car battle scene, are some of the film’s standout moments. But the real surprise is Danny Ramirez. He’s got charm, great comedic timing, and absolutely nails the action sequences when he’s soaring into battle. He feels like a rising star in the making.

The depiction of Red Hulk is probably the best version of a Hulk we’ve seen since The Avengers (2012). The raw rage, the destructive force—Red Hulk is an absolute menace on screen. His fight with Captain America is easily one of the film’s biggest highlights. And speaking of action, the aerial battle over the ocean is a visual treat. It gave off serious Top Gun: Maverick vibes with some impressive cinematography that made those dogfights feel intense and exhilarating.

The story itself is straightforward, which works in its favor. The political elements are easy to follow, and the film doesn’t waste time with unnecessary subplots. Most importantly, it firmly establishes Sam Wilson as the Captain America, leaving no room for doubt.

The Bad:

Now, let’s talk about where this film drops the ball. The villain, despite being played brilliantly by Esposito, feels underutilized and underwhelming. He’s supposed to be this mastermind with superior intellect, yet somehow doesn’t have contingency plans for a regular guy like Sam Wilson? It feels contradictory and like a forced plot device to give Sam an unearned edge.

Speaking of Sam, his portrayal feels inconsistent. The film keeps reminding us that he’s just an ordinary man—no super-soldier serum, no powers. But then it shows him taking hits, surviving falls, and fighting like he’s got Steve Rogers’ strength. It’s hard to buy into the “ordinary man” narrative when he’s tanking damage like it’s nothing.

The plot is paper-thin. Sure, it’s straightforward, but there’s not enough substance to justify a full-length movie. And don’t even get me started on the marketing. With Red Hulk plastered all over the trailers and posters, you’d expect him to play a bigger role. Instead, the film treats his appearance like a surprise, which makes no sense. Plus, the final showdown with Red Hulk is pretty anticlimactic. While it stays true to Sam’s character, it just doesn’t deliver the kind of punch you’d expect for a climactic battle.

And here’s the biggest missed opportunity—the complete lack of any meaningful political or racial tension. Marvel clearly wanted to play it safe, avoiding any potential backlash. But that’s disappointing because Sam Wilson’s role as Captain America can’t escape those conversations. The film ignores the very thing that could’ve made it powerful: the chance to explore how Sam’s identity intersects with the legacy of the shield.

The Verdict:

Captain America: Brave New World is a politically safe, average film that barely moves the MCU needle. It feels like another Black Widow situation—a movie that probably should’ve been released right after Eternals when it might’ve had more impact. The marketing spoiled most of the film’s big moments, like the introduction of Red Hulk and the discovery of a new metal, leaving very little for audiences to be surprised by. Even the single post-credit scene feels outdated, referencing concepts MCU fans have known about for years.

While Brave New World is entertaining enough, it’s not something you’ll rush to rewatch. It’s not the worst Captain America film, but it’s definitely sitting just above The First Avenger. It’s fine. That’s really the best way to sum it up—just fine.

Director: Julius Onah

Writers: Rob Edwards, Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson, Julius Onah, Peter Glanz

Cast: Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres), Shira Haas (Ruth Bat-Seraph), Carl Lumbly (Isaiah Bradley), Xosha Roquemore (Agent Leila Taylor), Giancarlo Esposito (Seth Voelker/Sidewinder), Liv Tyler (Betty Ross), Tim Blake Nelson (Samuel Sterns/The Leader), Harrison Ford (Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross)

Captain America: Brave New World Review: A Politically Safe Acting - 7.5/10 7.5/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 7.5/10 7.5/10

Plot/Screenplay - 6/10 6/10

Setting/Theme - 7/10 7/10

Watchability - 8/10 8/10

Rewatchability - 6/10 6/10 Overall 7/10 7/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)