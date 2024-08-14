Blink Twice Review: Zoë Kravitz Delivers a Dark, Gripping Thriller

When tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It’s paradise. Wild nights blend into sun-soaked days and everyone’s having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She’ll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive. With an ensemble cast including Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, with Geena Davis and Alia Shawkat, BLINK TWICE is a wild new psychological thriller directed by Zoë Kravitz.

Blink Twice Trailer:

The Good:

The plot of Blink Twice is one of its strongest assets. From the start, the film hooks you with a mystery that unravels slowly, teasing the audience with bits of information that never quite reveal the full picture. It’s not until the third act that the true nature of the story is unveiled, delivering a reveal that is both shocking and deeply disturbing. This unpredictability is what makes the movie so gripping—it’s a wild ride that keeps you on the edge of your seat, never knowing what will happen next.

The film’s exploration of the theme of “forgive and forget” is both relatable and thought-provoking. In a world where people are often encouraged to move on from trauma, Blink Twice challenges this notion by applying it to far more sinister situations. The idea that forgetting can be as dangerous as remembering is a powerful concept, and the film handles it with a deft touch that resonates long after the credits roll.

The performances are another highlight, with Naomi Ackie leading the charge. As the story intensifies, Ackie’s portrayal becomes increasingly relatable, drawing the audience into her character’s emotional turmoil. Channing Tatum also delivers what may be his best performance to date. His charm and allure are palpable, making his character’s darker side all the more impactful. Tatum convincingly embodies the kind of person who can draw others into his orbit, only to reveal a more unsettling truth beneath the surface.

The Bad:

While Blink Twice is undoubtedly compelling, it’s not without its flaws. The pacing, especially in the first half, may feel slow for some viewers. The story takes its time to build, which is necessary for the eventual payoff, but could be a test of patience for those expecting a faster-paced thriller. However, the wait is undeniably worth it, as the film’s third act delivers in spades.

Another point to consider is the film’s darker elements. The reveal, while shocking, is much more unsettling than what the trailers or marketing suggest. It’s not overly graphic, but the themes explored may be too intense for some viewers. The unsettling nature of the final act could potentially overshadow the film’s exploration of trauma and healing, leaving some audience members more disturbed than reflective.

The Verdict:

Blink Twice is a shockingly good, wild, and unexpected ride. Zoë Kravitz makes a bold statement with her directorial debut, delivering a film that is as thought-provoking as it is unsettling. I think the closest comparisons would be to Get Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, as Blink Twice blends mystery with social commentary in a way that’s both engaging and unsettling. This is a film worth watching in theaters, but viewers should be prepared for a darker journey than they might anticipate. Trigger warnings or disclaimers might be beneficial for those sensitive to the intense themes and situations explored. Overall, Blink Twice stands out as a must-see thriller with a stellar cast and a story that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

Director: Zoë Kravitz

Writer(s): Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Geena Davis, Alia Shawkat

Stars: Kyle MacLachlan, Adria Arjona, Channing Tatum

Blink Twice Review: Zoë Kravitz Delivers a Dark, Gripping Thriller Acting - 8/10 8/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 7/10 7/10

Plot/Screenplay - 8/10 8/10

Setting/Theme - 7/10 7/10

Watchability - 8/10 8/10

Overall 7.5/10