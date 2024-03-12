SXSW 2024: Switch Up Review: A Rollercoaster of Laughs and Love

If you’ve ever wondered what happens when a rich guy’s world gets turned upside down faster than you can flip through your watch collection, then “Switch Up,” the new comedy-drama by Tara Pirnia, might just be your jam. Buckle up, because we’re taking a hilarious ride with Ricardo de la Cruz (Cristian de la Fuente), a talk show host whose life goes from luxurious to “living in a cardboard box” real quick.

The Good:

This movie doesn’t waste any time. Jokes fly like confetti at a party, with a sharp wit that had us chuckling throughout. The best part? The humor is relatable. We’ve all felt that envious rage towards someone flaunting their wealth (cue Ricardo’s ridiculously expensive watch collection).

The comedic punches hit hard in this movie, like a heavyweight title match in a junior high lunchroom. The banter between Ricardo and his nemesis, Fernando, feels like a verbal sparring match, and the jokes land with precision and timing. Their jabs are brutal but hilarious, and the whole “you look younger on TV” line? Classic! There’s a great twist with Ricardo’s producer, Marie (Shondrella Avery), that we won’t spoil here, but let’s just say it involves a scene-stealing performance.

Ricardo, played by the suave Cristian De La Fuente, oozes cool and charisma, making you want to root for him even when his billionaire privilege shines a bit too brightly. Cristian de La Fuente is as smooth as butter as Ricardo. He starts off as this arrogant, super successful guy, but the script cleverly lets him keep that charm even when he’s down on his luck.

As the plot thickens and Ricardo’s life takes a nosedive, the pacing of the movie remains steady, never losing momentum. Even in the darkest moments, the sharp, witty writing keeps you engaged and entertained. Julieth Restrepo‘s portrayal of Cassie brings a grounding presence to the chaos, balancing out the humor with heartfelt sincerity. Her character serves as the anchor in Ricardo’s stormy sea of troubles.

The movie doesn’t shy away from exploring deeper themes like homelessness and the struggles of the Latinx community. Ricardo’s journey from riches to rags is both humorous and poignant, offering a glimpse into the resilience of the human spirit. Okay, so Ricardo hitting rock bottom and living in a cardboard box is a bit dramatic. But hey, it makes us feel for the guy! The movie doesn’t shy away from the struggles of homelessness, and the camaraderie Ricardo finds with a fellow vet named Charlie (Jeff Fahey) is touching.

The Bad:

The movie’s quick pacing and joke-a-minute style feel more suited for a sitcom than a feature film. This might leave you wanting a bit more depth in some scenes. While the humor and pacing of the movie are top-notch, there are moments where the plot feels a bit predictable, especially during Ricardo’s transition from riches to rags. The twists and turns, while entertaining, don’t always catch you off guard as much as you’d hope.

Some scenes, particularly those involving Maria being held hostage, lack the same comedic punch as earlier moments in the film. The shift in tone feels jarring at times, pulling you out of the immersive experience. And then there’s the naming of the dog. While it may be intended as a nod to “The Walking Dead,” it comes across as a bit too on the nose, bordering on cliché.

Final Thoughts:

“Switch Up” is a delightful romp through the highs and lows of life, love, and laughter. This is a fun, feel-good movie with a lot of heart (and social commentary… kind of). While the plot might not surprise you, the sharp writing and hilarious performances will keep you entertained. With its sharp writing, stellar performances, and heartwarming message of redemption, it’s a film that’s sure to leave you smiling. While it may not be without its flaws, the good far outweighs the bad. So grab your popcorn, buckle up, and get ready for a wild ride with “Switch Up.”

Just don’t get too hung up on the predictable parts and the questionable dog name.