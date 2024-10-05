Joker: Folie À Deux Review – A Chaotic Musical Sequel That Falls Flat

Joker: Folie À Deux brings Joaquin Phoenix back into the unsettling world of Arthur Fleck, this time joined by Lady Gaga in a high-stakes dance of love and madness. Directed by Todd Phillips, the sequel takes some bold swings, but not all of them land.

Joker: Folie À Deux Trailer:

The Good:

The standout performances from Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga are what ultimately keep Joker: Folie À Deux afloat. Their on-screen chemistry is palpable, and they portray their troubled characters with a raw intensity that makes their love story convincing, if not disturbing. Phoenix, as usual, gives it his all—his physicality in the role of Arthur is as visceral and unnerving as ever, while Gaga’s Lee Quinzel brings an unpredictability that adds tension.

One of the most intriguing parts of the film is Arthur’s trial. The legal drama takes center stage and adds a different dimension to Arthur’s story, leaving audiences genuinely curious about the verdict. It’s a compelling angle that raises some thoughtful questions about justice and culpability, especially in such a twisted scenario.

Comic book fans will also find some joy in the film’s nods to the Batman universe. Introducing notable characters from the franchise adds a layer of depth that pays homage to the source material. The ending is particularly impactful, offering a twist that forces viewers to reevaluate everything they’ve just watched. It’s a risky narrative decision, but one that pays off in adding an element of mystery.

The Bad:

Unfortunately, Joker: Folie À Deux falters in other areas—most notably in its treatment of Arthur’s past. The ambiguity that made Arthur such a fascinating character in the first film is largely stripped away. The more the film explains Arthur’s trauma, the less intriguing he becomes. It felt like the filmmakers wanted to deconstruct Arthur down to his core, but in doing so, they took away what made him enigmatic and unpredictable.

Perhaps the biggest miss is the musical component. While it’s clear that the musical numbers were meant to represent the chaotic blend of Arthur’s and Lee’s perspectives, they end up feeling like unnecessary filler. The musical scenes distract from the story, rather than adding emotional depth. They seem out of place and don’t add anything meaningful to the plot or the characters, ultimately coming off as awkward.

There are also moments in the story that simply don’t add up. Gaga’s character, Lee, often finds herself in situations or locations without much explanation, which feels more like a narrative convenience than a logical progression. Whether these moments are real or figments of Arthur’s imagination, the lack of clarity makes it difficult to care about what’s happening.

The Verdict:

Joker: Folie À Deux is a derivative, less sophisticated rehash of the previous film with unnecessary musicals and a dash of comic book spice that still leaves the film flavorless. This movie feels like an inauthentic cash grab—one that had the potential to be more but couldn’t quite decide what it wanted to be. The end result is almost as unstable as Arthur Fleck himself.

It’s clear that Todd Phillips initially had no plans for a sequel, and it shows here. While the first film took a risky departure from the superhero genre and struck gold, this sequel drifts off the path, attempting to appeal to a niche audience that may not overlap with fans of the first Joker. By leaning heavily into “Old Hollywood” aesthetics and musical numbers, Phillips seems to lose sight of what resonated with audiences initially. Even the last-minute additions of comic book elements aren’t enough to save the film from feeling disconnected and aimless.

As someone who thoroughly enjoyed the first Joker film, this was a major letdown. Cutting out the musical numbers and expanding the ending might have salvaged a more compelling story. But as it stands, Joker: Folie À Deux falls short, failing to entertain even with the grand spectacle of an IMAX screen.

Joker: Folie À Deux Review: A Chaotic Musical Sequel That Falls Flat Acting - 8/10 8/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 7/10 7/10

Plot/Screenplay - 4/10 4/10

Setting/Theme - 5/10 5/10

Watchability - 4/10 4/10

Rewatchability - 2/10 2/10 Overall 5/10 5/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)