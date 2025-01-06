A Horse Named Winx Review – Stellar Film Deserves Worldwide Acclaim

The stunning 2024 documentary A Horse Named Winx has forever immortalised Australia’s favourite racehorse.

Directed by Janine Hosking and narrated by acclaimed journalist Andrew Rule, the film captures Winx’s extraordinary life and legacy.

Winx enjoyed an unbelievable career. Her record of 33 consecutive victories, including 25 Group 1 successes, made her a sporting icon.

Her performances automatically earned her comparison to Secretariat in the United States. Like Secretariat, Winx didn’t just beat opponents – she obliterated everything in her path.

However, while Secretariat is a household name in the US, Winx only registers with the most avid sports fans there. The film about her life could change the narrative.

Her dominance on the track was a nightmare for the bookmakers. They were forced to pay out millions as Winx racked up her lengthy winning streak.

The documentary opens with Winx’s birth. She was a gangly foal, but connections immediately recognised her immense potential.

Hosking avoided getting trapped in sentimentalism, allowing the audience to bask in the sheer grit and athleticism that made Winx the cream of the crop.

She expertly combined old footage, interviews and cinema recreations to take viewers on an exciting journey through the heart of Australian horse racing’s greatest era.

The main focus of A Horse Named Winx is the relationship between the legendary champion and the team behind her success.

Trainer Chris Waller, jockey Hugh Bowman and her ownership group got ample screen time to tell folktales of her glory days.

Waller is a fascinating figure in the grand scheme of things. He is the meticulous perfectionist who cared for Winx on and off the track.

He had previously given a revealing six-hour interview in which he revealed the nitty-gritty of managing a champion of Winx’s calibre with the weight of expectation on her powerful shoulders. Snippets from the interview were cut into the documentary.

By contrast, Bowman was more laid back, quipping that he generally just had to hold on and enjoy the ride. As humble as his self-deprecation comes off, their relationship was incredibly important.

The film captured the subtle dynamics between the jockey and the racehorse. Those split-second decisions that left the fans in awe are a joy to behold.

Another terrific aspect of the feature is the beautiful narration done by Rule. He had written Winx’s 2018 biography, and there was no one more well-placed to give voice to her glittering career.

Rule gives the film a fine texture, combining statistics with a flair for storytelling. His voice lands with authority yet doesn’t lose its intimacy, pulling viewers into Winx’s world while ensuring the story remains enjoyable for those unfamiliar with the sport.

The technical aspects of the film are also excellent. Kevin Scott’s cinematography on A Horse Named Winx is stellar, capturing race day thrills and the cut-throat intensity.

Scott then brilliantly and perfectly contrasts all this against the quiet beauty of the off-track moments. Whether she was furiously galloping down the straight or mindlessly grazing in the paddock, Scott framed Winx as a divine creature, one imbued with almost mythical power and grace.

The score cannot be overlooked. It creates a captivating ambience that captures the tension of the races and teleports viewers into the moment.

For fans understandably wary of the predictability of sports pictures, A Horse Named Winx doesn’t just capture the lows and highs. It also delves into the minds of the people who shaped the champion.

Hosking took time to reveal the sacrifices Waller, Bowman and the ownership group made in their pursuit of excellence and the emotional toll their work took on them as they strived to maintain the unbelievably high standard.

One interesting aspect the film touched on was their infamous decision to forgo an international racing campaign. The move was widely criticised, but the film gives the whole situation more thoughtful consideration.

While major racing jurisdictions such as the US often like to think of themselves as the centre of the universe, Winx’s connections highlighted why that narrative is flawed. Their prioritisation of Winx’s wellbeing over anything else was crucial.

Her career can only be described as outstanding. Here was a racehorse that, like Secretariat, grew into an equine phenomenon who blazed the trail while others followed.

She could cover distances at great speed and combined this freakish athleticism with an underrated endurance and tactical brilliance. However, the film goes beyond those attributes.

Including her post-retirement life, the challenges she faced as a broodmare give the film an emotional depth and poignancy – a lovely touch that shows the well-rounded life she has lived.