SILENCE 2: THE NIGHT OWL BAR SHOOTOUT Review: A ZEE 5 Global Mystery Thriller

Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout is a new mystery thriller that acts as a sequel to the 2021 Silence… Can You Hear It. However, the sequel has very little, if any connections to the original, so prior viewing is not required. The new thriller has a lot going on, sometimes to its detriment. While the morals and message of the story are well-intentioned, the execution feels overly complicated as it becomes guilty of trying to do too much all at once. Read on for my full Silence 2 review.

The Story Of Silence 2

A grisly multiple murder shooting at a dive bar beckons ACP Avinash Verma (Manoj Bajpayee) to the scene. Even before he arrives, his boss tells him that the shoot-out has to do with a politician’s secretary, and Avinash gets the case to ensure the murders don’t expose anything embarrassing for the government. So when we get the revelation that this is a Red Herring in the plot later on, it’s hardly a surprise, seeing how it was telegraphed from earlier.

As Avinash digs deeper, the shoot-out becomes connected to a plethora of other, larger conspiracies involving blackmail, sex, human trafficking, queer victimizing, and many other social issues. It’s almost all too much for the execution to properly handle, so it comes off as a surface-level examination only, without any nuance. While certain aspects of the thriller mystery feel very well written, such as the technical forensic jargon. Which, while maybe a little far-fetched, was no less believable than those CSI TV shows from the early 2000s. More dramatic flair than an attempt at a realistic depiction.

Manoj Bajpayee Carries The Movie With A Serviceable Supporting Cast

While the story in this Silence 2 review may not be perfect, its lead actor is impeccable. The always-talented Bajpayee is his charming self, committing to every moment and delivering a fine performance. Bajpayee makes a meal out of the material he has to work with, and I wish he had more to do. While the story moves at a moderate pace, enough to keep audiences engaged, it’s almost too focused on its murder mystery plot. We can’t really connect as an audience to Avinash, because we know nothing about his personal life, or who he is outside of his job. Barring one pretty great scene when his daughter checks in on him in his new house. Avinash is clearly lonely and dealing with some things, and I wish the story explored more of his demons and how they affect his work.

Similarly, the supporting cast of Silence 2 has some talent included. Avinash’s seemingly second in command is Inspector Bhatia (Prachi Desai), who I’ve been a fan of for a while. However, besides just being another cop on the case, we learn nothing about her personal life. Same with Sahil Vaid, who made a name playing the hero’s sidekick in comedies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Seeing him in a more serious crime thriller in Silence 2 was very intriguing, but again, I wish his character had more to do.

Ultimately, Silence 2 is an engaging watch that moves along at a pretty decent pace. But the runtime would have been better served if the main characters were fleshed out more, and more screen time given to them, than the myriad of misdirections and seemingly separate plot lines. The writing of the movie is very ambitious as it struggled with a very complex plot with plot twists and threads that, for the most part, work. But the execution of how it all comes together feels too much to take on. For example, there’s a weird Keyser Soze-like montage near the end of act two, but the ultimate climax never connects the efforts of the villains to that scene. Silence 2 is a serviceable watch with friends or in a group setting, especially for Bajpayee whose performance makes up for any lack of writing or execution.

Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout is now streaming on ZEE5 Global

