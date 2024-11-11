The Penguin Review: A Riveting Descent into Gotham’s Underworld

HBO’s The Penguin offers a gritty, masterfully crafted journey into Gotham’s criminal depths, expanding on the mythos introduced in The Batman (2022). Developed by Lauren LeFranc, the series delves into Oswald “Oz” Cobb’s struggle for dominance following Carmine Falcone’s death. This exploration of power, betrayal, and raw ambition sets a new benchmark for crime drama on television, thanks to LeFranc’s nuanced storytelling, captivating characters, and Colin Farrell’s unforgettable performance as the titular Penguin.

Colin Farrell is incredible:

Colin Farrell’s transformation into Oz Cobb is nothing short of spectacular. Farrell sinks into the role with an intense physicality and menacing charisma, bringing humanity to Oz without undermining his ruthless edge. The prosthetics and make-up, already lauded in The Batman, are paired with Farrell’s immersive approach, enhancing Oz’s grotesque, intimidating presence. His portrayal goes beyond just embodying a gangster’s rise to power; he captures a character driven by trauma, shaped by Gotham’s unforgiving streets, and desperate for validation. The result is an emotionally complex anti-hero who oscillates between vulnerability and viciousness, anchoring the series with magnetic appeal.

Setup:

The series opens with “After Hours,” a high-stakes pilot that sets the tone for the intrigue, danger, and betrayal that define Oz’s world. The assassination of Falcone creates a power vacuum that every criminal in Gotham wants to exploit. Oz’s impulsive murder of Alberto Falcone kick-starts his tumultuous journey, immediately plunging him into the perilous game of survival against more seasoned players. Each episode, from “Inside Man” to “A Great or Little Thing,” constructs a narrative web rich with tension as Oz navigates through deadly alliances and shifting loyalties, establishing him as a cunning force who dares to challenge Gotham’s most dangerous families.

Millioti and Feliz shine:

Cristin Millioti’s Sofia Falcone is another standout character. Her portrayal of Carmine’s deeply flawed daughter is both haunting and heartbreaking, conveying the scars left by her father’s brutal legacy. Sofia is haunted by her time in Arkham and her brother’s violent death, and her descent into madness adds layers to the story, presenting a powerful contrast to Oz’s brand of survival. Millioti’s portrayal lends depth to a tragic character who might otherwise have remained a one-dimensional foil, creating a dynamic of mutual dependence and competition with Oz that intensifies the tension between them.

Rhenzy Feliz as Victor “Vic” Aguilar also leaves a lasting impact. His character’s arc, as Oz’s reluctant but loyal protégé, is deeply moving, depicting the sacrifices and moral compromises young Gothamites face in this merciless world. Through Vic, The Penguin subtly examines class and survival, adding a sense of empathy to the underworld’s brutal landscape. The chemistry between Vic and Oz offers a surprising emotional counterpoint to the relentless violence, showing how loyalty and ambition can intertwine to tragic ends.

Excellent writing:

All of the writing is meticulous, creating a narrative that builds and maintains suspense while also allowing for introspective moments. Each episode is layered with intricate plotting, showing not only the immediate, explosive consequences of Oz’s actions but also the ripple effects that disrupt the lives of everyone involved. The pacing is deliberate, allowing tension to simmer before bursting into violence, a rhythm that keeps viewers on edge. The slow, tense evolution of Oz’s drug empire through his partnership with Sofia, and his complex maneuvering against the Falcones and Maronis, highlights LeFranc’s skill in unfolding a crime saga that is as emotionally engaging as it is thrilling.

Fantastic visuals:

Visually, The Penguin excels in creating a moody, atmospheric Gotham City. The cinematography is dark and stylish, capturing Gotham’s decay while offering moments of stark beauty that remind audiences of the city’s layered personality. The use of lighting, shadows, and color palettes enhances the tension, with seedy locations like the Iceberg Lounge and derelict parts of the city serving as backdrops to Oz’s dangerous ventures. The bleak aesthetic adds weight to the narrative, reinforcing the sense of despair and moral ambiguity that pervades Gotham’s criminal underbelly.

Supporting performances:

The show also explores family trauma and mental health with sensitivity, particularly through Sofia’s flashbacks and Oz’s relationship with his mother, Francis (played by Deirdre O’Connell). Francis, though suffering from dementia, embodies a powerful presence in Oz’s life. Her character is both a nurturing and controlling figure, haunting Oz with unresolved pasts that fuel his ambitions. O’Connell’s portrayal is compelling, especially as her character’s health declines, forcing Oz to confront painful family secrets. These moments offer a rare vulnerability to the hardened mobster, grounding the crime epic in a deeply personal struggle for identity and belonging.

Clancy Brown’s turn as Salvatore Maroni provides a formidable antagonist for Oz. Brown brings a gravitas that makes Maroni’s few scenes impactful, especially as the power struggle between Maroni and Oz intensifies. Maroni’s character adds historical weight to the series, reminding viewers of the criminal empires that existed long before Oz’s rise. His interactions with Oz highlight the dangers of ambition in Gotham, as Maroni’s pragmatic ruthlessness clashes with Oz’s raw desire for respect. The resulting conflict is brutal and devastating, propelling the story to its dramatic peak.

A tense finale:

The finale, “A Great or Little Thing,” is a masterstroke of narrative closure and emotional impact. Without delving into spoilers, the episode brings Oz’s journey full circle, cementing his place in Gotham’s hierarchy. This climactic episode delivers visceral action and poignant moments, encapsulating the cost of Oz’s ambition. It is a fitting end to a series that delves deep into the heart of Gotham’s criminal psyche, leaving the door open for future stories in this compelling universe.

Overall:

The Penguin stands tall as one of the finest crime dramas in recent television history. LeFranc’s storytelling, combined with Farrell’s powerhouse performance, crafts a mesmerizing portrayal of Gotham’s underworld. With its complex characters, atmospheric visuals, and relentless tension, The Penguin offers a definitive look at the dark allure of crime and ambition. This series is not just a spin-off but a testament to how spin-offs, when crafted with such care, can elevate and expand the worlds they belong to. HBO has delivered a true triumph with The Penguin, one that will captivate audiences and leave them eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Gotham’s story.

Acting - 10/10 10/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 10/10 10/10

Plot/Screenplay - 10/10 10/10

Setting/Theme - 10/10 10/10

Watchability - 10/10 10/10

