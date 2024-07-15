Jennifer Lawrence to Star in A24’s “Why Don’t You Love Me?”

Jennifer Lawrence is back with another exciting project, teaming up with A24 for the movie adaptation of “Why Don’t You Love Me?“. This darkly comedic graphic novel by Paul B. Rainey is about to get the silver screen treatment, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. Let’s dive into what we know so far about this intriguing film.

The Scoop on “Why Don’t You Love Me?”

Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in and produce the upcoming A24 movie Why Don’t You Love Me?. The movie is an adaptation of Paul B. Rainey’s 2023 graphic novel. The novel is known for its pitch-black comedy about a couple, Claire and Mark, who struggle through a seemingly mundane marriage while feeling like something is off in their reality. Think marriage woes with a twist of dark humor, alcoholism, depression, and the mourning of lost opportunities. If you’re a fan of stories that make you laugh while hitting you right in the feels, this one’s for you.

The Creative Team

Robert Funke, known for his work on “On Becoming a God in Central Florida,” is penning the screenplay. The hunt for a director is still on, but with Lawrence attached, we can expect someone noteworthy to take the helm. Lawrence is producing through her company, Excellent Cadaver, along with Justine Ciarrocchi. Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, and Emily Hildner of Square Peg are also on board as producers, with Rainey serving as an executive producer.

Lawrence and A24: A Winning Combo

This isn’t Lawrence’s first rodeo with A24. She previously teamed up with them for the release of Causeway in 2022, which earned Brian Tyree Henry an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Lawrence’s production company, Excellent Cadaver, has been making waves since its launch in 2018. They produced No Hard Feelings, an R-rated comedy that got Lawrence a Golden Globe nod, and boarded Bread & Roses, a documentary about women in Afghanistan under the Taliban.

What to Expect from “Why Don’t You Love Me?”

A24 describes the story as a blend of pitch-black comedy and emotional depth. The graphic novel keeps readers on their toes with its surprising twists. If the film stays true to its source material, viewers can expect a rollercoaster of emotions, with laughs, tears, and plenty of “did that really just happen?” moments.

The Future Looks Bright

In addition to Why Don’t You Love Me?, Lawrence has more exciting projects lined up. She will also star in The Wives, a murder mystery inspired by Real Housewives for Apple Original Films and A24. It looks like Lawrence is set to dominate the screen with a variety of compelling roles.

Conclusion

The anticipation for A24’s “Why Don’t You Love Me?” is palpable. With Jennifer Lawrence starring and producing, and a talented team behind the scenes, this film is sure to be a hit. Keep an eye out for more updates as the project develops. And don’t forget to mark your calendars, because this is one movie you won’t want to miss. Stay tuned for more Ninja Turtles news, and remember to check back for the latest on Why Don’t You Love Me?.