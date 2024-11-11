National Film & TV Awards South Africa: Celebrating African Talent

The second edition of the National Film & TV Awards South Africa was nothing short of a dazzling spectacle, uniting the best of African film and television at the iconic State Theatre in Pretoria. With a lineup of top-tier personalities like Jordan Kensington, Lesedi Phala, and Nicole Watson of Real Housewives of Johannesburg, the event sparkled with stardom and talent from across the continent, drawing a packed house of fans and industry leaders alike. This year’s awards made clear that the event is swiftly becoming a staple on the South African entertainment calendar, reflecting a strong sense of pride and accomplishment in African storytelling.

The awards, presented by the esteemed National Film Academy—a global organization with over 7.5 million members—once again underscored its dedication to uplifting and recognizing excellence in African cinema and television. Over 3.7 million votes were cast by fans, an impressive testament to the level of enthusiasm and connection audiences feel towards their favorite actors, filmmakers, and TV shows. The evening opened on a reflective note with a prayer, setting a respectful tone that was carried throughout the night’s celebrations.

Big Wins and Memorable Moments

Several standout moments and awards defined the evening. Among the winners:

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi took home Best Actress for her roles in Savage Beauty and Empini, while Bonko Khoza won Best Actor for Red Ink, solidifying his place as one of South Africa’s top talents.

Skeem Saam secured the title of Best TV Drama Series, with Showmax named Best Television or Streaming Network, reflecting its dominance in providing high-quality local and international content.

Trevor Noah was crowned Celebrity Personality of the Year, a nod to his international influence and ongoing pride in his South African roots.

In addition, Heart of the Hunter swept multiple categories, with Mandla Dube winning Best Director and Simoné Pretorius & Dries Scholtz taking home Best Producer for Som van twee, highlighting their remarkable contributions to South African cinema.

Honoring Sponsors and Industry Supporters

The event’s success is made possible by the contributions of sponsors, including Douwe Egberts, Kryolan, Vida Is Life, and Krispy Kreme, among others. Their support underscores the importance of fostering a thriving entertainment industry in South Africa, one that values storytelling and cultural representation on a global scale.

A Night to Remember

The evening concluded with an exclusive VIP afterparty, where industry leaders, actors, and producers gathered to celebrate, network, and share their visions for African storytelling. The National Film & TV Awards South Africa continues to establish itself as a vital platform for African talent, setting a high standard for quality and creativity.

For more updates and highlights, visit the National Film & TV Awards South Africa website.