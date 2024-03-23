Dive into the MCU’s Animated Past with “Eyes of Wakanda”

Get ready for some Black Panther action, animated style! Disney+ is dropping a brand new series titled “Eyes of Wakanda,”. This series follows a team of elite Wakandan warriors on bad-ass missions around the globe. And the best part? It’s officially canon within the MCU timeline – the sacred timeline, no less! This news comes straight from Marvel Studios honcho Brad Winderbaum. He spilled the beans in a recent interview, hyping up all the cool animated projects on the horizon. And let me tell you, “Eyes of Wakanda” sounds like it’s gonna be epic.

The Team Behind the Vision

Here’s the real kicker: Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler, is producing this animated series! That’s right. The visionary director who brought Wakanda to life in live-action is taking us on a deep dive into the world of these elite warriors. With veteran storyboard artist Todd Harris on board as director, you just know “Eyes of Wakanda” is gonna be visually stunning.

So, what exactly is this elite squad all about? These warriors are tasked with one thing: retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts from all corners of the world. Imagine Indiana Jones meets Black Panther, with a sprinkle of high-tech Wakandan gadgets on top. Get ready for action-packed adventures, thrilling chases, and maybe even a showdown or two with some bad guys trying to get their hands on that precious vibranium.

Marvel’s Animation History

This move by Marvel to embrace animation is a major step up. Remember those awesome animated flicks like “Ultimate Avengers” back in the day? Yeah, those were the bomb. Lately, Marvel’s animations haven’t exactly been blowing our socks off. But with the success of “What If…?”, it seems they’re ready to get back in the game. And “Eyes of Wakanda” sounds like the perfect way to kick things off.

So, are you excited to see Wakanda’s finest warriors in action? Let us know in the comments what you’re most hyped about for “Eyes of Wakanda”!

Plus, don’t forget to check out the official synopsis:

Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story.

Source: ComicBookMovie