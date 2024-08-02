Comic-Con 2024 Recap: Big Reveals from Borderlands, The Boys, and More

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 has wrapped up, leaving fans buzzing with excitement over some amazing announcements and surprises. This year, the event featured a mix of power, magic, and unexpected charm that captured everyone’s attention. Here’s a recap of the standout moments you might have missed.

Borderlands Takes Center Stage

Lionsgate’s Borderlands movie had a special panel with stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Kevin Hart. Director Eli Roth and game creator Randy Pitchford also joined in to promote the film, which hits theaters on August 9, 2024. Kevin Hart delighted fans by surprising them at the Borderlands activation booth, where he signed movie posters.

The Crow Unveils Exclusive Content

The Crow, starring Bill Skarsgard and FKA twigs, released exclusive posters at Comic-Con. Each poster had a QR code that revealed a new film clip titled “Tunnel.” Fans were thrilled to get a sneak peek at this modern reimagining of James O’Barr’s graphic novel. The film is set to release on August 23, 2024.

Transformers One Exclusive Preview

Paramount presented an exclusive preview of Transformers One, featuring voice talents like Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, and Keegan-Michael Key. The panel gave fans a first look at the new trailer, poster, and film images. Transformers One tells the origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, exploring their friendship and eventual rivalry. The movie will be in theaters on September 20, 2024.

Alien Romulus Thrills Fans

Alien Romulus brought the sci-fi horror back to its roots with a thrilling panel. Directed by Fede Alvarez, the film features Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, and Archie Renaux. Fans got a taste of the movie’s intense atmosphere and terrifying alien life forms. During the panel, facehuggers and chestbusters “attacked” the convention, providing an immersive experience for attendees. Additionally, the franchise revealed a new trailer for the upcoming single-player, action-horror VR game, Alien: Rogue Incursion, set to release in holiday 2024. You can catch Alien Romulus in IMAX on August 16, 2024.

The Boys Season 4 Announcement

Prime Video’s The Boys hosted a panel where they surprised fans with major news. Season 4 promises more chaos and thrilling action as the superpowered vigilantes face new challenges. The creators announced a prequel spinoff, which will trace the origins of the sinister superhero corporation Vought International in the 1950s. Fans at the panel also got an early glimpse of the trailer for the upcoming second season of the college-set spinoff, Gen V. This announcement comes on the heels of The Boys sensational season four finale, which left its protagonists fractured and cornered by Vought’s not-so-heroic superheroes. A fifth and final season is expected in 2026, though the exact release date has not been announced.

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 was packed with exciting reveals and unforgettable moments. If you missed any of the action, be sure to check out the trailers and previews. Keep an eye out for these amazing projects as they hit theaters and streaming services soon!

