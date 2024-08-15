Ghostbusters Animated Series on Netflix: What You Need to Know

Netflix is stepping into the ghostbusting game with a brand-new animated Ghostbusters series. Announced back in 2022, this series is finally gaining traction, with Variety reporting that Elliott Kalan has joined the project as a writer and executive producer. If his name sounds familiar, it’s because he was the head writer for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and played a key role in the cult hit Mystery Science Theater 3000 revival. Now, he’s bringing his sharp wit to the supernatural world of Ghostbusters.

What’s the Buzz?

This animated series is being handled by Sony Pictures Animation, with Ghostbusters veterans Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan from Ghost Corps, Inc. onboard as executive producers. These two are no strangers to the Ghostbusters universe—they co-wrote Ghostbusters: Afterlife and its frosty follow-up, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. With their involvement, fans can expect the animated series to capture the same vibe that made the recent films so enjoyable.

The show’s exact plot details are still under wraps, but sources hint that the series will stay true to the tone of the recent movies, mixing humor with the supernatural in a way that only Ghostbusters can. This will be the third animated series in the Ghostbusters franchise, following The Real Ghostbusters and Extreme Ghostbusters. Both previous series became cult classics, and Netflix’s new take on the franchise has some big shoes to fill.

Why It Matters

With Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Frozen Empire proving that there’s still plenty of ectoplasm left in the tank, the animated series is set to add a fresh spin to the beloved franchise. Fans who grew up with the original films and cartoons are eager to see how the new series will bring the Ghostbusters universe to a new generation. And let’s not forget, Netflix has been on a roll with animated shows, so expectations are high.

The Ghostbusters brand is as strong as ever, with nearly $200 million in box office earnings from Ghostbusters: Afterlife and another $200 million from Frozen Empire. The animated series aims to keep that momentum going, attracting both nostalgic fans and newcomers alike.

Looking Ahead

As the Ghostbusters franchise continues to evolve, this Netflix animated series is shaping up to be a must-watch. With a top-tier writer like Kalan at the helm and a proven creative team, it’s safe to say that the future looks bright—or at least, spooky—for Ghostbusters fans. Keep an eye out for more details as the series develops, and get ready for more ghostbusting action, this time in animated form.

(Source: Variety)