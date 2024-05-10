Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and the Future of the Franchise

Yo Ghostbusters fans! We all suited up for “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” hoping to see the original crew back in action. We got most of them, but one key player was missing: Rick Moranis, the hilarious Louis Tully. Ernie Hudson, our favorite parapsychologist Winston Zeddemore, recently discussed why Rick Moranis decided to sit this one out. Apparently, money wasn’t the object because they offered him more than Ernie! It seems Rick has stepped away from acting altogether. Bummer!

Yeah, because Rick is such an important part of the success of all of this. I think everybody understands that and agrees with that. I don’t know why. I haven’t had a personal conversation. I talked to Ivan Reitman before he transitioned, who I know had spent a lot of time trying to convince Rick. I know that the other guys have talked to him, and I’m not sure why. He just said no. I know they offered him more money than they offered me. And if I thought going to his house would make a difference, I’d be there. Because I’d love to see [him]. And not just in Ghostbusters, but I just think he’s an amazing talent. I would love to see him working, but obviously, it was a personal choice. [Maybe] if they did a country western album or something, but I don’t know. I’d love to see him back if there was any possible way, you know?

Louis’ antics were a highlight of the original movies, and his presence would’ve been a blast from the past in “Frozen Empire.” But hey, the future of Ghostbusters isn’t all proton-pack-sized doom and gloom. There are still ways to keep Louis’ memory alive. Maybe a future movie could give us a proper Louis send-off, explaining what became of him. Or, they could pepper in references to his classic moments, a subtle nod to the laughs he brought.

Speaking of the future, “Frozen Empire” wasn’t exactly a box office smash. The reviews were mixed, with some folks saying the movie took itself a bit too seriously. This, on top of the so-so ticket sales, means the franchise might need a makeover.

The future of Ghostbusters is a bit fuzzy right now. Who knows? Maybe someday Louis will change his mind and return. But until then, we’ll have to make do with proton-pack-wielding newcomers (and maybe a ghost or two referencing that wacky neighbor Louis). Stay tuned, Ghostbusters fans because the future ain’t afraid of no ghosts (or box office flops)!

